The Post Office scandal is an injustice beyond fiction

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 10 January 2024 18:15
Inquiries like those around the Post Office scandal often place the victims at the back of the queue

(BBC Breakfast)

It is constantly frustrating that when there is an obvious injustice within our society, it takes years and a lot of money for our legal system to reach a resolution.

Hillsborough, Grenfell, the Aberdeen rail crash and the Covid inquiry are just a few examples. These inquiries too often place the victims at the back of the queue when it comes to any terms of compensation, while our adversarial justice system rakes in millions of pounds to apparently engage in the conquest of “true justice”.

The Post Office scandal is an injustice beyond fiction. It shows that inquiries must be confined to a time limit when determining cause and culpability, and delivering either compensation or appropriate punishment. Until now, there has clearly been overwhelming complacency in drawing any conclusions or enabling any sort of justice.

