Your view

Post office apologies are too little, too late

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Friday 12 April 2024 16:57 BST
Comments
What sort of person would be thrilled to hear that a woman was going to jail while eight weeks pregnant?
What sort of person would be thrilled to hear that a woman was going to jail while eight weeks pregnant? (Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry/PA Wire)

Reading about Seema Misra, the former subpostmistress who rejected an apology from the ex-post office boss, I thought, can anyone in the country blame her?

Seemingly David Smith is full of remorse now for his valedictory email, stating that it was “brilliant news”.

In what parallel universe would it be right, and what sort of person would be thrilled to hear, that a woman was going to jail while eight weeks pregnant? It beggars all sane and compassionate belief.

Comments

