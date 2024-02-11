Donald Trump has said he would "encourage" Russia to attack any Nato member that fails to pay its bills as part of the Western military alliance.

The former US president said he had once told a “big leader” he would not protect a nation behind on its payments, and would "encourage" the aggressors to "do whatever the hell they want".

Addressing crowds during a rally in South Carolina on Saturday (10 February), Mr Trump said he had made his comments about Russia during a meeting of leaders of Nato countries.