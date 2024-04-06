Conscription ‘money well spent’ if threats to UK are ‘real’, says Tory MP

Introducing conscription would be "money well spent" if threats to the UK are "real" and "genuine", a Tory MP has declared.

Tobias Ellwood, who served in the British Army, told Matthew Wright on LBC on Saturday, 6 April: "I like the idea of people doing some form of service.

"But... It's not for everybody. There are sorts of things that you can do to support your nation which doesn't necessarily mean you're going to be carrying arms. And that we need to be flexible about."

It comes after a Nato ally said the British Army should consider conscription to deter Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Europe.