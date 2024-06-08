What do these eco-warriors think they are going to prove?

The recent campaign by Fossil Free Books against book fairs for accepting sponsorship from Baillie Gifford runs the serious risk of alienating those who could be considering voting for the Green Party, and of increasing support for the Reform Party.

To target Baillie Gifford, whose indirect involvement in the fossil fuel industry is minimal and far less than that of its competitors, does not advance the objective of effecting meaningful change in the production and use of natural resources for our energy needs. It is also the perfect gift for those running the anti-woke campaign.

I understand and appreciate Greenpeace’s actions against oil exploration and their demonstrations in London, which involved stopping traffic and highlighting Big Oil’s reluctance to embrace the need to move away from fossil fuel. However, this assault on the sponsorship of book fairs, apart from the political risks mentioned above, will impact the fairs themselves, which have expanded hugely in recent years to the benefit of authors and readers alike.