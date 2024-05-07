So what exactly is the “plan to deliver on the priorities of the people” of which Rishi Sunak speaks? His party has mismanaged its years in power with a succession of threadbare plans over austerity, our exit from the EU, social care, NHS waiting lists, immigration and housing. All that has done nothing for the majority while prioritising the interests of a wealthy minority.

It is clear that Labour does have credible plans for addressing the nation’s economic, social and international problems. The impediment to their successful implementation will be a further running down of resources and time by a government that continues to prioritise its own survival over any action that is in the national interest.

I fear that we are in for six months of treading water as Sunak and his disunited party stage a culture war based on misinformation and innuendo, all while we wait for a general election. It is to be hoped, eventually, that Labour will be given the substantial majority that it needs and that it can make the changes that the electorate so desperately needs.