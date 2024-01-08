Jump to content

Decency is dead in the Tory party

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 08 January 2024 18:41
Sunak’s commitment to the Rwanda plan is as opportunist as it is cynical

(PA Wire)

Documents recently released to the BBC show that in March 2022, then chancellor Rishi Sunak had significant doubts about Boris Johnson’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

His objections weren’t on humanitarian grounds – Sunak is a Tory after all. He was simply concerned about the cost such a plan would entail.

Sunak was advised to “consider his popularity with the base” when criticising the Rwanda scheme.

