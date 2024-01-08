Documents recently released to the BBC show that in March 2022, then chancellor Rishi Sunak had significant doubts about Boris Johnson’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.
His objections weren’t on humanitarian grounds – Sunak is a Tory after all. He was simply concerned about the cost such a plan would entail.
Sunak was advised to “consider his popularity with the base” when criticising the Rwanda scheme.
