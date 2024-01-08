Dozens more post office workers may have been wrongly prosecuted after taking part in a pilot scheme of the faulty Horizon system, an MP has revealed.

Labour MP Kevan Jones called for a full explanation of the pilot.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday (8 January), Mr Jones revealed at least two sub-postmasters were prosecuted after taking part in the system trial, despite protesting there was a glitch in the system.

The precursor scheme was rolled out in 1995 and 1996 to hundreds of branches in north-east England.

The full Horizon system was then rolled out across the country in 1999.