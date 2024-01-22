All of the world is abuzz with the politics of the US and examining these events gives some wisdom on what not to do.

Ron DeSantis has read the tea leaves and given up his dream of being the next president of the United States. In doing so, he has dashed the hopes of many who don’t want Donald Trump to win the nomination – much less the election.

Trump is apparently "honoured” to be endorsed by DeSantis, which seems odd given how poorly he spoke about the Florida governor. Surely a reference from someone you insulted isn’t credible?