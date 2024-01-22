Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Ron DeSantis has read the tea leaves and finally given up

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Monday 22 January 2024 16:47
Comments
<p>In quitting DeSantis has dashed the hopes of many who don’t want Donald Trump to win the nomination much less the election.</p>

In quitting DeSantis has dashed the hopes of many who don’t want Donald Trump to win the nomination much less the election.

(Getty Images)

All of the world is abuzz with the politics of the US and examining these events gives some wisdom on what not to do.

Ron DeSantis has read the tea leaves and given up his dream of being the next president of the United States. In doing so, he has dashed the hopes of many who don’t want Donald Trump to win the nomination – much less the election.

Trump is apparently "honoured” to be endorsed by DeSantis, which seems odd given how poorly he spoke about the Florida governor. Surely a reference from someone you insulted isn’t credible?

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in