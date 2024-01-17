Rishi Sunak has refused to answer questions about 4,250 migrants earmarked for deportation to Rwanda who have gone missing.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer demanded three times to know: “Where are they?” during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (17 January).

The Prime Minister appeared to hit back saying the Government has identified and removed more than 20,000 people from the country.

He then launched a verbal attack on the Labour leader for saying he would scrap the deportation scheme if Labour win the next election.