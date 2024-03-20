Our government must employ greater vigour in its duty to inform the nation of the potential risks posed by Russia. We know there is war in Ukraine, but many do not believe that it will affect us, or do not wish to entertain that belief. It is a problem far from these shores and our minds.

We have provided military support to Ukraine, but still not enough – and the government’s defence budget is insufficient to address the pressing need to expand and update our own armed forces. A general election is looming, the Tories look weak and the economy remains fragile. The government’s underlying focus is on their political survival, while events unfolding in Ukraine may ultimately threaten the very existence of a democratic Europe. The defence imperative has been sidelined by political ambition, with tax cuts favoured over defence spending.

We don’t need to be sheltered from hard truths. We don’t want to find ourselves in an armed conflict, without prior warning of that possibility and its consequences. Our national security must be the main focus of our political leaders. The threat to the UK and the rest of Europe posed by an aggressive Russia is real and growing. We need to better understand the magnitude and nature of that threat – and the risks we face.