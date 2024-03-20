Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

Now is the time to admit the threat we face from Russia

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 20 March 2024 18:06 GMT
Comments
<p>The idea of a war affecting our nation is a problem far from these shores and our minds</p>

The idea of a war affecting our nation is a problem far from these shores and our minds

(AP)

Our government must employ greater vigour in its duty to inform the nation of the potential risks posed by Russia. We know there is war in Ukraine, but many do not believe that it will affect us, or do not wish to entertain that belief. It is a problem far from these shores and our minds.

We have provided military support to Ukraine, but still not enough – and the government’s defence budget is insufficient to address the pressing need to expand and update our own armed forces. A general election is looming, the Tories look weak and the economy remains fragile. The government’s underlying focus is on their political survival, while events unfolding in Ukraine may ultimately threaten the very existence of a democratic Europe. The defence imperative has been sidelined by political ambition, with tax cuts favoured over defence spending.

We don’t need to be sheltered from hard truths. We don’t want to find ourselves in an armed conflict, without prior warning of that possibility and its consequences. Our national security must be the main focus of our political leaders. The threat to the UK and the rest of Europe posed by an aggressive Russia is real and growing. We need to better understand the magnitude and nature of that threat – and the risks we face.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in