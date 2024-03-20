‘I’m a Kate Middleton lookalike - speculation about her health must stop’

A professional Kate Middleton lookalike has dismissed speculation she impersonated the Princess of Wales in a video of her visiting a farm shop in Windsor with the Prince of Wales and said theories about the princess's health "need to stop."

Kate was filmed smiling as she walked alongside William outside the shop on Saturday (16 March) after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Heidi Agan, 43, said her social media had "gone crazy" as people thought it was her in the footage.

"I was at work at the time... She is alive, and we can be sure about it. It has all gone too far now," Ms Agan told The Mirror.