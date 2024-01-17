Tragically, is seems the government might succeed in getting its disgraceful Rwanda bill through parliament. There might follow a decrease in the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats. But however small the decrease, the Tories would undoubtedly claim it as a triumph.
It seems at least as likely that hopeful migrants would have been put off by hearing about the appalling living conditions they’d have to endure when they arrived.
Susan Alexander
