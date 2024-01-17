Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Your view

If the government succeeds with its Rwanda bill, it will be a tragedy for our nation

Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk

Wednesday 17 January 2024 18:25
Comments
<p>Rishi Sunak and his ministers ought to be more sympathetic to already traumatised people running from terror in their own country</p>

Rishi Sunak and his ministers ought to be more sympathetic to already traumatised people running from terror in their own country

(PA)

Tragically, is seems the government might succeed in getting its disgraceful Rwanda bill through parliament. There might follow a decrease in the number of people crossing the Channel in small boats. But however small the decrease, the Tories would undoubtedly claim it as a triumph.

It seems at least as likely that hopeful migrants would have been put off by hearing about the appalling living conditions they’d have to endure when they arrived.

Susan Alexander

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in