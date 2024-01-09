Bibby Stockholm conditions ‘harrowing and humiliating’, claims MP

Conditions on the Bibby Stockholm barge are “harrowing and humiliating,” a Labour MP has claimed.

Nadia Whittome met with asylum seekers housed on the vessel and asked them about the conditions on board.

“The men I met said it felt like living in a prison,” Ms Whittome said, adding that their testimony was “emotional and harrowing”.

“Conditions are cramped, but their ability to leave the barge is restricted... they’re searched not only on the way in but also the way out. It’s time-consuming and it’s humiliating.”

Ms Whittome shared further testimony from Bibby Stockholm residents in the video she posted on social media and vowed to fight for an asylum system that “treats people with dignity and care” on her return to parliament.