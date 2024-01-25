Devoid of any visible principles or substantial policies to address the nation’s problems, the prime minister’s playground gibes about the leader of the opposition during Prime Minister’s Questions, highlight the lack of serious leadership from a government that is treading water as it drowns in its own incompetence.

Meanwhile, our military leaders are advising us to take pre-war action in the face of international instability, that will be exacerbated without doubt if Donald Trump is re-elected before the year’s end. As Sean O’Grady says, a third world war will wreck the world’s economy and negate any actions that might be taken to limit climate change.

At times like this we need serious and measured leadership if we are to learn from past mistakes and avoid sleepwalking into a cataclysmic disaster from which there will be no return. On balance, I would put my trust in someone with substantial experience as director of public prosecutions rather than a prime minister whose leadership amounts to little more than mounting a proxy war against those who are awake to the errors of the past and keen to guard against repeating them in the future.