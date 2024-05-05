Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Please spare me your smug polling station selfies – the ballot box isn’t the place for virtue signalling

Enough puppy and baby snaps, writes Will Gore – voting is a serious business, not an excuse to spruce up your Instagram feed

Sunday 05 May 2024 14:08 BST
Comments
Last Thursday, as the polls opened in various parts of the country, social media platforms saw a steady stream of virtue signalling
Last Thursday, as the polls opened in various parts of the country, social media platforms saw a steady stream of virtue signalling (AP)

A picture can tell a thousand words – but it doesn’t always. A picture of someone standing proudly outside a polling station, vote cast, for example, tells just one word: smug.

I don’t wish to be mean. Exercising one’s democratic right is a serious business, and not a moment for soundbites – and yes, we’ve all at some point felt the hand of history on our shoulder as we put our cross next to a candidate’s name with the kind of tiny pencil usually reserved for pre-digital Argos. However, people have been quietly voting for decades without feeling the need to mark the occasion by posting a snap on Instagram.

Last Thursday, as the polls opened in various parts of the country, social media platforms saw a steady stream of virtue signalling. There were selfies of bearded dads taking their two-year-olds for a first trip to stick it to the Tories. There were artful images of polling station signs bathed in sunshine or nestled in a bush. And there was, of course, an endless array of doggy snapshots, each canine joining the many thousands of mutts who have unwittingly become part of a long-running internet meme.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in