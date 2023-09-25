I’m living proof toy-boy lovers help women grow old disgracefully

Ageing is a pain in the behind – and everywhere else, it turns out – but according to Michael Caine, one of the best ways to stay young is to have a younger wife.

The legendary actor, aged 90, has been married to former actor and fashion model Shakira Caine (formerly Shakira Baksh), since 1973. She is 76 years old, 14 years Caine’s junior.

But what do younger women get out of dating much older fellas? I have been romantically involved with a few older men and there are definite pros and cons.