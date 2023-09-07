Mick Jagger and Keith Richards reveal secrets to Rolling Stones success and longevity

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have revealed their secrets to a long and happy working relationship as The Rolling Stones revealed their first new studio album in 18 years.

The band will release a new single called Angry, along with an accompanying video, as well as a new album, Hackney Diamonds.

When asked ‘what is the secret to a happy and long relationship’ by a fan at the press launch in east London, Jagger replied: “Not speaking too often.”

Richards added: “How to say shut up.”