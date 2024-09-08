Today marks the second anniversary of the death of Elizabeth II, and the King’s accession to the throne.

In his first televised address to the nation as Charles III, he thanked his “darling Mama” for her love and devotion, quoted Shakespeare – “May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest” – and assumed her mantle of a lifelong commitment to public service.

The King then paid tribute to his wife Camilla, for “her loving help” and “steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much”.

What is less keenly remembered is that he also used the occasion to pass a very particular baton to William and his wife, Catherine.

The new King explained that it would not be possible for him to devote as much time and energy to his previous causes – his passion projects – “but I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others”.

And then Charles added: “With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”

So, two years on from William taking on this mantle of being there for the marginalised, how is he getting on?

First, it is good to remember how the idea that the heir to the throne should focus on the marginal seems radical – although, looking back, one can now see that it was Charles’s intention throughout his own service as Prince of Wales.

Rather than be an establishment figure waiting in the shadows until he succeeded to the throne, Charles struck out on his own, creating the Prince’s Trust to work with young people, especially those from difficult circumstances needing a leg up in life. Then there were the countless provocative speeches about architecture, the environment when green issues weren’t so fashionable and alternative medicine.

Diana famously took the young William and Harry with her to visit homelessness projects, and in recent years William has become patron of both The Passage and Centrepoint, London charities working with homeless young people. His own project to combat homelessness, Homewards, has taken that commitment further still.

When Homewards launched in June 2023, Prince William claimed that its six projects across Britain would show it is possible to end rough sleeping – an ambitious and laudable aim.

But homelessness is but one social issue – and if William is going to really step up for the marginalised as his father hopes, then surely we need to hear more from him about others, too?

The problem, of course, is that political issues can take you into contentious waters. For this very reason, Homewards’s first anniversary commemorations had to be delayed until the general election campaign was over.

There are plenty of people at the edge of society who need someone like William as their champion, who need a voice. Certainly, William’s criticism of the injustices faced by the Windrush generation is laudable, and he has been spoken out about how racial discrimination remains “an all too familiar experience” for Black Britons.

Now, could he also speak up for the victims of human trafficking, say – or how the blight of ketamine addiction is fast emerging as the toughest problem on our streets and ruining young people’s lives? Or how, for all the fine words spoken over the years, dementia patients remain in dire need of better care and more support?

William’s Earthshot Prize – an environmental award for which last week he called upon young people to submit new ideas to help create a more sustainable future – is a worthy endeavour, as are his backing for the armed forces and being patron of Bafta. But aren’t they just a bit too safe for a 21st-century prince?

Prince William has had a tough year, with his father and his wife both suffering from cancer. As their health improves, let’s hear him become a stronger voice for the voiceless. The King, for one, would surely be delighted.

