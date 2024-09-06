Independent TV
Camilla celebrates ‘joy’ of reading a she marks anniversary of book charity
The Queen has spoken of the “joy” reading can give to children as she hosted an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of a leading UK book charity.
A reception marking Book Aid International’s anniversary at St James’s Palace in London was attended by some 100 guests, including the charity’s president Nigel Newton and Lady Caroline Simmonds, the daughter of its founder.
Book Aid International has sent more than 37 million books to schools, libraries, prisons and refugee camps around the world since its founding in 1954.
Camilla has been patron of the charity since 2022 and set up her own online book club during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.
