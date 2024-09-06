Prince William looking for ‘young inventors’ as he launches new Earthshot competition

Children’s TV show Blue Peter is kicking off a search for young environmentalists, whose winning ideas on creating a sustainable future will be recognised by the Prince of Wales’s Earthshot Prize.

The BBC competition invites children aged five to 15 to submit an original proposal which aims to achieve one of the five goals set out by Prince William’s Earthshot Prize – Protect And Restore Nature, Clean Our Air, Revive Our Oceans, Build A Waste-Free World and Fix Our Climate.

There will be five winners, one for each Earthshot category,

In a video message, William told the children he “can’t wait to see what ideas you come up with”.