I’ll never accept that the Rwanda bill I fought in the Lords reflects who we are

This ruling takes us a step closer to fully abdicating our moral and legal responsibility for refugee protection, writes Bishop Guli Francis-Dehqani

Wednesday 24 April 2024 12:31 BST
The Rwanda bill is a dark moment in our country’s history, writes Bishop Guli Francis-Dehqani
The Rwanda bill is a dark moment in our country’s history, writes Bishop Guli Francis-Dehqani (PA)

The passing of the Safety of Rwanda Bill is a dark moment in our country’s history, one that goes against our long-standing tradition of welcoming and supporting refugees in the UK.

The bill worryingly takes us a step closer to fully abdicating our moral and legal responsibility for refugee protection by outsourcing that duty to a country that our own courts have not yet declared safe for refugees. It did not seek to overcome the protection gaps identified by the courts in any way – and dangerously limits any legal scrutiny to someone’s removal, even though their asylum claim will not have been given any consideration here.

There was a reflective mood in the House of Lords last night. Many were asking themselves how these unprecedented steps have become justifiable for the sole purpose of transporting people to another continent, many of whom will have experienced unspeakable tragedy.

