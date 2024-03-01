Northern California braces for feet of snow and ‘life threatening’ blizzard conditions this weekend: Live updates
The storm is likely to bring the state its highest amount of snowfall this year
California is bracing itself for a blizzard as meteorologists are predicting the state will be hit by up to 10 feet of snow over the weekend.
Much of the extreme weather will be condensed to the state’s mountain areas, including the Sierra Nevada, Mammoth Mountain and Tahoe Basin regions. The Sierra Nevada area is expected to face the brunt of it. Winds in the area will also see speeds of approximately 60 mph.
Officials are asking area residents not to travel in the storm as adding that drivers could experience whiteouts and near-zero visibility. Several road and highway closures are also to be expected as a precaution
“There is a high chance of substantial, long-lasting, disruptions to daily life in the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada,” the Weather Prediction Center said.
“Sierra travel will be treacherous through the weekend, with a period of life-threatening blizzard conditions Friday afternoon through Saturday morning”, the National Weather service said in a discussion meeting.
If residents should attempt to go outside, they are advised to wear appropriate clothing. “We have been saying all week that the time to hunker down is upon us”, the agency continued in the discussion.
Yosemite National Park to close as officials warn of 7 feet of snow
Officials with the National Park Service asked all visitors to Yosemite to leave the area on Thursday evening. The park will remain closed until around Sunday afternoon.
Badger Pass, the park’s ski area, is expected to get around 7 feet of snow, officials said. High winds are also expected.
Sierra Nevada area could experience life-threatening conditions
