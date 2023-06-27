UK weather: Temporary relief for Brits as temperatures set to soar in July

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is set to experience a rather cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain pushing eastwards across the country.

Though mostly dry for southern parts of England and Wales, with a few bright or sunny spells breaking through at times, it would be rather muggy for all, the UK Met department forecasted.

The night is likely to remain cloudy, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in places. Some heavier rain is expected across Northern Ireland in the early hours of the morning but temperatures largely in double figures with light south-westerly wind.

"The rain will spread across Scotland through the day. We will see some of it trickling into northern England and parts of north and west Wales,” Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

"Eventually we may see a little bit getting into the east of the Pennines and finally into parts of northeast Scotland.

"All the while western Scotland staying pretty soggy, while east of Northern Ireland may dry up. Much of the southern half of the UK will be dry and it looks fairly cloudy though compared to Monday,” he added.

"The breeze will be picking up, turning things quite misty and murky in the west as well, around coasts and hills."

London and southeast England will have cloud thickening and lowering from the west through the day. Some patchy spots of rain are possible, mainly in the north, but generally it is expected to stay dry and cloudy, with the maximum temperature hitting 22C.

Rain will continue to track across the region on Tuesday evening, clearing away overnight. It will however, remain cloudy with further isolated pulses of rain or drizzle possible, mainly across northeastern parts of London as the temperature dips to 17C.

Northern Ireland will largely be cloudy with outbreaks of rain that will be most persistent and, especially in the south, occasionally heavy around the middle of the day. There will also be an occasional fresh southerly or southwesterly breeze, with the maximum temperature touching 20C.

The cloud cover will increase overnight with occasionally heavy, showery rain reaching western counties, as temperature hits 11C.

Britain’s hot conditions could continue well into the summer with new predictions revealing temperatures may soar to new heights in July.

However, the Met Office said it’s not yet clear whether the rest of the season could come to rival the record-breaking conditions set during the scorching conditions of summer 2022.