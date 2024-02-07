✕ Close Related: Waves crash over runway at Shetland’s Sumburgh airport as 85mph winds batter UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as up to eight inches of snow could pelt the UK this week.

A band of heavy snow could cause disruption later this week, with as much as eight inches in higher areas.

Temperatures will drop as the week goes on, with a yellow snow warning issued which covers much of Wales as well as northern and central England, the Met Office said.

“A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m,” the Met Office said.

The warning affects East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

This comes as a weather pattern brings cold air from the north while mild air keeps nudging in from the south, creating conditions for frost and snow.

Further warnings for ice could also be issued later in the week as temperatures drop below average for this time of year, the forecaster said.