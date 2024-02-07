UK weather – live: Heavy snow forecast as Met Office warns of up to 20cm falling
Wintry showers to hit parts of the UK on Thursday as upto 20cm of snow likely to fall
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning as up to eight inches of snow could pelt the UK this week.
A band of heavy snow could cause disruption later this week, with as much as eight inches in higher areas.
Temperatures will drop as the week goes on, with a yellow snow warning issued which covers much of Wales as well as northern and central England, the Met Office said.
“A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m,” the Met Office said.
The warning affects East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.
This comes as a weather pattern brings cold air from the north while mild air keeps nudging in from the south, creating conditions for frost and snow.
Further warnings for ice could also be issued later in the week as temperatures drop below average for this time of year, the forecaster said.
Scotland under snow alert
Snow and ice is expected to bring disruption to northern Scotland and Glasgow this morning, with a yellow weather warning in place until noon.
Here's the area covered under today's warning.
UK weather forecast today
As Scotland braces for wintry blizzards and snowfall, rain is making its way down south today, with a drop in temperatures expected across the country, according to the Met Office forecast.
Scotland is under a yellow weather warning for snow and ice till noon with up to 8cm of snow expected in the hilly parts.
Meanwhile, the rain will continue moving southwards through the day and expected to persist throughout the night. It will gradually clear the majority of the south coast in the early hours of morning, leaving behind largely dry conditions elsewhere.
As temperatures plummet, a widespread frost and icy patches are anticipated. Northern Scotland will continue to experience wintry showers, with a risk of icy stretches.
Where will the wintery showers hit the UK
Here we look ahead to the cold weather and provide the locations which will be worst hit by wintry showers
Map shows where snow to hit the UK this week as temperatures plunge to -10C
Up to 20cm of snow expected to settle in some areas as large swathes of the UK brace for wintry showers
Warning from the Highways Agency
As temperatures drop this week, motorists are being warned to take extra care when out on the roads.
National Highways is reminding drivers to plan ahead of journeys by checking oil, water and screenwash. Motorists are also advised to rest every two hours, and to check their route with the weather forecast.
Amy Shaw, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “Freezing conditions bring hazards such as snow and ice, so take every possible step to understand your journey in advance and allow lots of extra time when travelling to prepare for the unexpected.
“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, check the weather forecasts, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.”
Minor impacts expected to health and social care
The cold weather this week has resutled in the UK Health Security Agency issuing a yellow alert for the northern and midland regions in the UK.
The alert states: “Minor impacts are expected across the health and social care sector, including: increased use of health care services by the vulnerable population; increase in risk of mortality against vulnerable individuals.”
The alerts will remain in place from Wednesday at 6am until Friday at 8pm.
Temperatures could fall as low as -10C
With cold air moving in from the north this week, weather experts are predicting a huge fall in temperatures with parts of rural Scotland potentially seeing the mercury fall to -10C.
The drop in temperature will come asa the rain clears to the south of the UK on Wednesday, says the Met Office, which will leave the whole of the country under the influence of largely dry, cold arctic air with an ongoing risk through the week of ice overnight.
‘Increased signal for wintry hazards’
Here’s what the Met Office is saying about the risk of snow this week.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “There’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.
“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow where the two systems meet.
“While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday. 1-2cm is possible to low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area. This snow is likely gradually change to sleet and rain later on from the south.”
Yellow weather warning in place
As things stand, this is the situation right now with a yellow weather warning in place for snow and ice in a large part of Scotland, which is expected to be in place until midday on Wednesday.
How much snow is expected to fall?
One to two centimetres is widely possible at low levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200 metres, and as much as 10-20cm above 400m.
The warning has been updated and runs from 6am on Thursday to 6am on Friday, while the warning zone has moved north.
It stretches from Cumbria and the Scottish Borders down to Nottingham in England – though it does not reach to the coast in the east – and also covers Northern Ireland and northern Wales.
There is a risk of power cuts, travel delays and some rural communities becoming cut off, the forecaster said.
The snow will ease later in the day on Thursday, and may turn back to rain or drizzle, especially in the south and east of the area.
Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “While the early part of this week will see some rain, at times heavy, gradually sinking southwards, there’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.”
The snow will turn into sleet and rain towards the end of the warning period from the south.
Further warnings for ice could also be issued later in the week as temperatures drop below average for this time of year, the forecaster said.
UK five day forecast
Tonight:
Rain moving south across Scotland and affecting Northern Ireland and northern England. Cloudy, windy, but mild further south with patchy drizzle. Clearer with wintry showers and icy patches further north.
Tuesday:
Rain, some heavy, continuing south across England and Wales. Staying mostly dry, but windy in the southeast. Brighter, colder weather developing across Scotland and Northern Ireland, with some wintry showers.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:
Mostly fine, but colder on Wednesday with early frost. Patchy rain far south and wintry showers in north. Rain, with some snow moving north across many areas Thursday and Friday.
