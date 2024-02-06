UK weather – live: Met Office issues snow warning this week as heavy rain pelts Scotland
Wintry showers to hit parts of the UK on Thursday as upto 20cm of snow likely to fall
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow for parts of England and Wales this week.
Wintry showers will hit the regions during the early hours of Thursday morning and will last until the early hours of Friday.
“A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m,” the Met Office said.
The warning affects East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.
This comes as a weather pattern brings cold air from the north while mild air keeps nudging in from the south, creating conditions for frost and snow.
Meanwhile, up to 170mm of rain heavy rain is set to lash Scotland today with a yellow weather warning in place until 9pm.
The Met Office said there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded”, which may result in damage to buildings.
What is bringing icy conditions back to the UK?
The snowfall and icy conditions forecast for this week are a result of a “clash of air masses” occurring across the UK this week.
As cold Arctic air pushes in from the north, it will clash with the mild Atlantic air mass coming in from the south, resulting in snowfall in the middle part of the country.
A yellow warning has been issued for up to 20cm of “disruptive snow” on Thursday.
“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow developing on the leading edge,” Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said.
Snow and ice weather warnings in force today
Two yellow weather warnings are in force in the UK today.
The Shetlands are under a yellow weather warning for snow until 3pm with with “frequent snow showers or longer spells of snow” affecting the area, according to the Met Office.
The forecaster has also warned of possible delays in air and road travel.
Northern parts of Scotland are under a yellow weather warning for icy patches until 9am.
Here is the map of the affected areas.
Colder conditions to follow as rain moves south today
A band of rain dumping water in the north is expected to gradually move southwards today, making way for colder conditions and snowfall.
Rainfall is expected across much of Western Scotland and then England and Wales today, with totals likely to be highest in western areas, the Met Office said.
The far south of England will stay dry, breezy, largely cloudy and mild during the day but rain is expected to move by the end of the day after drenching other parts.
The Shetland archipelago is under a yellow weather warning for snow while much Scotland is under yellow warning for ice as colder air grips the northern parts starting today.
Temperatures to plunge to -10C in Scotland
Temperatures could drop as low as –10°C in rural parts of Scotland on Wednesday night, though it will be less cold further south.
While there are currently three weather warnings in place, the Met Office said it is likely warnings will be issued and amended through the week, with an ongoing chance of ice warnings for some.
Experts explain extreme weather as UK prepares for stormiest winter on record
Weather experts have warned that the UK is likely facing its stormiest winter on record as the country has already faced ten named storms with over half of the season still to go.
The storm season begins each year in September and there are usually around six or seven storms in that year.
Since storm naming was introduced in 2015 the furthest through the list the group has got is to number 11, Storm Katie, which impacted the UK in March 2016.
Experts explain extreme weather as UK prepares for stormiest winter on record
There have been ten named storms already this year with over half of the season left to go
How to walk safely in icy conditions
As the Met Office has issued an ice warning in Scotland on Tuesday, with more warnings likely as temperatures drop, NHS officials have advised people to “waddle like penguins” to avoid “slips and trips”.
Staff from NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) were filmed waddling outside as they demonstrated the best way to avoid an injury in cold conditions.
“Adopting a penguin walk is a safer way to get about in the cold weather as it could help keep you more stable and minimise the risk of losing balance or slipping on the ice,” NHSGGC said.
Here are some tips to walk like a penguin – according to NHS experts:
• Bend slightly and keep your knees loose
• Point your feet out slightly
• Extend your arms at your sides
• Walk flat-footed, taking short steps
• Keep your centre of gravity over your feet
