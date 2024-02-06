✕ Close Related: Waves crash over runway at Shetland’s Sumburgh airport as 85mph winds batter UK

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow for parts of England and Wales this week.

Wintry showers will hit the regions during the early hours of Thursday morning and will last until the early hours of Friday.

“A band of rain, sleet, and increasingly snow, will push north on Thursday bringing up to 2cm snow at lower-levels, 2-5cm on ground above 200m, and perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m,” the Met Office said.

The warning affects East Midlands, East of England, North East England, North West England, Wales, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber.

This comes as a weather pattern brings cold air from the north while mild air keeps nudging in from the south, creating conditions for frost and snow.

Meanwhile, up to 170mm of rain heavy rain is set to lash Scotland today with a yellow weather warning in place until 9pm.

The Met Office said there is a “small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded”, which may result in damage to buildings.