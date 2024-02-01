UK weather – live: Temperatures to hit -8C as UK braces for Norwegian ‘Troll from Tronheim’ snow blast
UK map turns deep blue in coming weeks with temperature falling below average
A blast of cold air from the north dubbed the “Troll from Trondheim” will blanket swathes of the UK in snow, weather charts show, plunging temperatures as low as -8C in the coming days.
The weather system from Scandinavia is set to hit the UK next week and bring a significant drop in temperatures, according to WXCharts, an interactive weather map provider using Met Office data.
The maps show the UK turning coldest on 10 February, with certain areas of Scotland and Wales seeing minimum temperatures dropping to -8C, while other regions plunge to freezing or below.
The forecast also predicts a widespread snow cover once again, with 2cm of snow falling per hour at its peak.
In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has also said “there is a chance colder conditions could start to feature” in the second week of February, with increased chance of wintry weather across northern parts of the UK.
This comes after the UK saw a fairly mild end to January with windy conditions disrupting transportation in some regions.
More than 40 train services were cancelled in Scotland on Wednesday morning out of concern for passenger safety as the effects of Storm Ingunn began to be felt.
Services between cities such as Dundee and Glasgow and Aberdeen to Edinburgh were cancelled while services linking Inverness to a number of northern towns were also withdrawn due to the weather.
Speed restrictions were put in place across much of the network and safety inspections are set to continue on sections of the track throughout the day.
Meanwhile, ferry operator Calmac has cancelled all departures on five of its routes.
An earthquake has struck parts of the UK, leaving locals fearing a car had crashed into their house.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said the 3.3 magnitude quake hit the Isle of Mull in the Inner Hebrides at 7.30pm on Monday.
It said movement was felt on Mull itself, on surrounding islands and on the mainland, mainly from within around 50km of the epicentre, which was in the north west of the island.
As Britain awaits the arrival of yet another storm next week, many will have a bright morning on Thursday.
Here’s the Met Office’s latest forecast:
Storm Ingunn map: Where and what time ‘weather bomb’ will bring 85mph winds to the UK
The UK is set to be battered by strong winds and rain as Storm Ingunn passes by to the north, bringing hurricane-force gusts as it powers towards Norway.
You can read more about its route here:
Storm Ingunn map: Where and what time 85mph winds hit the UK
Temperatures to drop several degrees as ‘bomb cyclone’ named Storm Ingunn surges past Britain
Snow forecast as ‘Troll from Trondheim’ to hit UK
A blast of cold air from Norway will bring at least two days of snow across large parts of the UK next week, forecasters believe, in what is being nicknamed the “Troll from Trondheim”.
The snow is predicted to cover an area of more than 550 miles, stretching from Scotland to below Birmingham, according to the BBC.
