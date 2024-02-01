✕ Close Met Office morning weather forecast

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A blast of cold air from the north dubbed the “Troll from Trondheim” will blanket swathes of the UK in snow, weather charts show, plunging temperatures as low as -8C in the coming days.

The weather system from Scandinavia is set to hit the UK next week and bring a significant drop in temperatures, according to WXCharts, an interactive weather map provider using Met Office data.

The maps show the UK turning coldest on 10 February, with certain areas of Scotland and Wales seeing minimum temperatures dropping to -8C, while other regions plunge to freezing or below.

The forecast also predicts a widespread snow cover once again, with 2cm of snow falling per hour at its peak.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has also said “there is a chance colder conditions could start to feature” in the second week of February, with increased chance of wintry weather across northern parts of the UK.

This comes after the UK saw a fairly mild end to January with windy conditions disrupting transportation in some regions.