Liveupdated1707458400

UK weather – live: Met Office warns of power cuts and travel chaos as Arctic blast brings more snow

Mixture of yellow weather warnings in place across all four UK nations

Stuti Mishra,Holly Evans,Matt Mathers
Friday 09 February 2024 06:00
Waves crash over runway at Shetland's Sumburgh airport as 85mph winds batter UK

Power cuts and travel disruption are possible on Friday as an Arctic blast brings more snow and ice to the UK.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place throughout Friday across all four nations, with forecasters urging people to “be cautious”.

It comes after dozens of schools were forced to shut on Thursday due to the adverse weather conditions.

About 10cm of snow was measured by the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland, on Thursday, while 9cm was recorded in Bingley, West Yorkshire.

A total of 43.2mm of rainfall was measured in Harbertonford, South Devon, almost half of the average the area usually gets in February.

Dan Stroud, Met Office operational meteorologist, said temperatures overnight on Thursday plunged to a low of -13.8C in Altnaharra, in the Scottish Highlands, while in Exeter temperatures were at a high of 13.6C.

He said: “We’ve had the worst of it but it’s still not completely clear. Where we have falling snow we see there is a risk of a few icy patches on roads.

“The focus is probably starting to shift more towards ice, people should still be cautious.”

1707458400

Snow mapped: Where will wintry showers hit UK this week as temperatures plunge to -10C

A blanket of snow is set to fall upon parts of the UK as the Met Office forecasts wintry showers this week as temperatures may plunge as low as -10C.

These maps show the parts of the country where snow is most likely to fall:

Map shows where snow to hit the UK this week as temperatures plunge to -10C

Up to 20cm of snow expected to settle in some areas as large swathes of the UK brace for wintry showers

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 06:00
1707454800

World’s largest offshore wind farm delayed by bad weather

The opening of the world’s largest offshore wind farm, off the north-east coast of England, could be delayed due to poor weather.

The wind farm had originally started producing its first power in October last year, with commercial operations set to start this year.

Full report:

World’s largest offshore wind farm delayed by bad weather

The plant is expected to be powering around six million homes per year by 2026 - but has been hit by bad weather

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 05:00
1707451200

ICYMI: Experts explain extreme weather as UK prepares for stormiest winter on record

Weather experts have warned that the UK is likely facing its stormiest winter on record as the country has already faced ten named storms with over half of the season still to go.

The storm season begins each year in September and there are usually around six or seven storms in that year.

Full report:

Experts explain extreme weather as UK prepares for stormiest winter on record

There have been ten named storms already this year with over half of the season left to go

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 04:00
1707447600

ICYMI: New UN weather agency chief says rate of global warming is speeding up

The new chief of the World Meteorological Organization said it looks to her that the rate of human-caused climate change is accelerating and that warming has triggered more Arctic cold outbreaks in North America and Europe, weighing in on two issues that divide climate scientists.

In her first sit-down interview since taking office last month, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo told The Associated Press that even though her agency said last year was 1.48 degrees Celsius (2.66 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, the world must “keep on with its ambition of trying not to reach 1.5” degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) on a longer-term basis, not just one year. “We have a trend that is really worrying. The trend is very clear.”

New UN weather agency chief says rate of global warming is speeding up

The new chief of the World Meteorological Organization says the rate of human-caused climate change is accelerating and that warming has triggered more Arctic cold outbreaks further south, weighing in on two issues that divide climate scientists

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 03:00
1707444000

ICYMI: Snow starts to fall across parts of UK with worst still to come

Snow has started to fall across parts of the UK with the worst still to come on Thursday, forecasters have said.

Dozens of schools have closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption is expected throughout the day.

Snow starts to fall across parts of UK with worst still to come

Dozens of schools have closed in northern England and north Wales and travel disruption is expected throughout the day.

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 02:00
1707440400

ICYMI: Millions of drivers would still get behind the wheel despite heavy snow – survey

Nearly two our of five (39%) motorists would still get behind the wheel regardless of the amount of snow on the roads, new research suggests.

The RAC, which commissioned the survey, warned that driving during extreme weather “can carry huge risks”.

Millions of drivers would still get behind the wheel despite heavy snow – survey

The RAC, which commissioned the poll, warned that driving during extreme weather ‘can carry huge risks’.

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 01:00
1707436860

ICYMI: February freeze hits rail, air and ferry travel

“The return of the Beast from the East” – that’s one warning about the latest bout of extreme winter weather to hit the UK, which says the predicted snow, ice and rain could be as bad as the February 2018 storm.

Full report:

February freeze hits rail, air and ferry travel

Met Office yellow and amber weather warnings for snow and ice cover most of the UK

Matt Mathers9 February 2024 00:01
1707433228

1707429628

ICYMI: Heavy snow headed to the UK as Met Office issues yellow warning

A band of heavy snow could cause disruption later this week, with as much as 20cm possible in higher areas.

Temperatures will drop as the week goes on, with a yellow snow warning issued which covers much of Wales as well as northern and central England, the Met Office said.

Full report:

Heavy snow headed to the UK as Met Office issues yellow warning

There is a risk of power cuts, travel delays and some rural communities becoming cut off

Matt Mathers8 February 2024 22:00
1707429469

Power cuts and travel disruption possible

Power cuts and travel disruption are possible on Friday as an Arctic blast brings more snow and ice to the UK.

Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place throughout Friday across all four nations, with forecasters urging people to “be cautious”.

It comes after dozens of schools were forced to shut on Thursday due to the adverse weather conditions.

Matt Mathers8 February 2024 21:57

