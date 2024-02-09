UK weather – live: Met Office warns of power cuts and travel chaos as Arctic blast brings more snow
Mixture of yellow weather warnings in place across all four UK nations
Power cuts and travel disruption are possible on Friday as an Arctic blast brings more snow and ice to the UK.
Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place throughout Friday across all four nations, with forecasters urging people to “be cautious”.
It comes after dozens of schools were forced to shut on Thursday due to the adverse weather conditions.
About 10cm of snow was measured by the Met Office in Kirkwall, Orkney, Scotland, on Thursday, while 9cm was recorded in Bingley, West Yorkshire.
A total of 43.2mm of rainfall was measured in Harbertonford, South Devon, almost half of the average the area usually gets in February.
Dan Stroud, Met Office operational meteorologist, said temperatures overnight on Thursday plunged to a low of -13.8C in Altnaharra, in the Scottish Highlands, while in Exeter temperatures were at a high of 13.6C.
He said: “We’ve had the worst of it but it’s still not completely clear. Where we have falling snow we see there is a risk of a few icy patches on roads.
“The focus is probably starting to shift more towards ice, people should still be cautious.”
Power cuts and travel disruption possible
Power cuts and travel disruption are possible on Friday as an Arctic blast brings more snow and ice to the UK.
Yellow warnings for snow and ice are in place throughout Friday across all four nations, with forecasters urging people to “be cautious”.
It comes after dozens of schools were forced to shut on Thursday due to the adverse weather conditions.
