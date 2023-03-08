'Severe’ amber warning for snow issued as power cuts likely

✕ Close UK: Arctic Air Sweeps Across Country Bringing Snow And Ice

The Met Office has issued a “severe” two-day amber weather warning for snow as the wintry weather looks set to worsen.

The warning stretches from Nottingham to just south of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and will remain in place between 3pm and 12pm on Friday.

“Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected,” the Met Office said.

Forecasters also warned of more delays to travel, including cancellations of rail and air travel, while it said there was a “good chance” rural communities face being cut off.

It comes after heavy overnight snowfall caused significant travel disruption across the UK today.

Flights from several airports have been hit by delays, including at Bristol Airport which temporarily closed for “snow clearing operations.

At least 27 flights due to depart from the airport on Wednesday morning have been affected, while several arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham.

Schools across the UK will remain closed on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall, with parents advised to check the local authority’s websites for the latest information.