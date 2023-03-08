UK weather – latest: ‘Severe’ amber warning for snow issued as power cuts likely
‘Good chance’ rural communities face being cut off, says Met Office
The Met Office has issued a “severe” two-day amber weather warning for snow as the wintry weather looks set to worsen.
The warning stretches from Nottingham to just south of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and will remain in place between 3pm and 12pm on Friday.
“Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected,” the Met Office said.
Forecasters also warned of more delays to travel, including cancellations of rail and air travel, while it said there was a “good chance” rural communities face being cut off.
It comes after heavy overnight snowfall caused significant travel disruption across the UK today.
Flights from several airports have been hit by delays, including at Bristol Airport which temporarily closed for “snow clearing operations.
At least 27 flights due to depart from the airport on Wednesday morning have been affected, while several arrivals have been diverted to Birmingham.
Schools across the UK will remain closed on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall, with parents advised to check the local authority’s websites for the latest information.
“Heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning,” the Met Office said in an update this afternoon.
What to expect:
- Travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel are likely
- There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- Power cuts are likely and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
Watch: Snow piles across Hampshire as arctic blast hits UK
Elderly must ‘do all they can to keep warm and take care'
A leading charity has encouraged the elderly to take simple precautions as the country grapples with snow and freezing temperatures.
Age UK said people should not, where possible, try to save money by using less heating, as many contend with rising energy bills.
Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “With much of the UK waking up to snow this morning we are urging older people to do all they can to keep warm and take care.
“With high energy bills and food prices still rocketing it is understandable that many may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a substantial impact on their health.
“Having plenty of hot food and drinks throughout the day can help keep the health risks of the cold at bay, as can taking simple precautions such as wrapping up warm when going outside and sleeping with the windows closed at night.”
In pictures: People play in the snow on the Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire
Revealed: When and where it will snow in the UK this week
Snow and ice warnings have been issued across parts of the UK this week with up to 10cm of snow expected to settle in Scotland.
Yellow weather warnings have been put in place with power outages and travel disruption likely as the band of freezing weather kicks in.
The UK Health Security Agency has issued Level 2 and Level 3 Cold Weather Alerts for the whole of England.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain has the details:
Met Office issues three yellow weather warnings as snow is forecast for Scotland
Bristol Airport reopens
Bristol airport reopened at 10.45am after it temporarily closed for “snow clearing operations” with morning flights cancelled.
The airport has said there is “ongoing flight disruption”, however.
Watch: Animals enjoy snow day at Whipsnade Zoo
How to drive in snow and ice
The current heavy snow across the UK means drivers are facing icy roads and treacherous conditions.
The gritters are out but motorists are still being advised against making unnecessary journeys and to proceed with extreme caution when setting out proves unavoidable.
Joe Sommerlad has the details:
Big chill creates hazardous conditions for motorists across UK
Network Rail advisers passengers to check journeys
Network Rail is advising passengers to check their journeys in advance due to the Met Office warnings, but a spokesperson said there has been “no significant weather-related disruption” on the lines so far.
The warnings for Wednesday cover northern and eastern Scotland until 10am, and Northern Ireland and southern England until 9am.
