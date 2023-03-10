✕ Close Cars stranded on motorway as M62 at standstill following heavy snow

Persistent snowfall is continuing to cause “absolute carnage” on the M62 trans-Pennine motorway.

It comes as Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” to the UK, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

An amber warning for snow has been issued from south of the Peak District up to the North Pennines, in place from 3pm on Thursday until midday on Friday. In this area, between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected, with between 30 and 40 centimetres forecast elsewhere in northern England.

Frustrated drivers took to Twitter in their droves to share their experiences, with some claiming they had been stuck in tailbacks for upwards of six hours.

One user described the scene as “absolute chaos” and another as “carnage”, while a third likened the journey up the snow-covered motorway to “playing dodgems.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this,” the motorist added.

The M62, which runs from Liverpool to Hull, is covered by a “severe weather alert” for snow. Similar warnings are in place across the North West, North East and Midlands regions until 8am on Friday.