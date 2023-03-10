UK weather – latest: Snow causes ‘absolute carnage’ on roads as Storm Larisa sees drivers stuck overnight
‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this,’ frustrated motorists says of M62 tailback
Persistent snowfall is continuing to cause “absolute carnage” on the M62 trans-Pennine motorway.
It comes as Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” to the UK, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.
An amber warning for snow has been issued from south of the Peak District up to the North Pennines, in place from 3pm on Thursday until midday on Friday. In this area, between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected, with between 30 and 40 centimetres forecast elsewhere in northern England.
Frustrated drivers took to Twitter in their droves to share their experiences, with some claiming they had been stuck in tailbacks for upwards of six hours.
One user described the scene as “absolute chaos” and another as “carnage”, while a third likened the journey up the snow-covered motorway to “playing dodgems.”
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this,” the motorist added.
The M62, which runs from Liverpool to Hull, is covered by a “severe weather alert” for snow. Similar warnings are in place across the North West, North East and Midlands regions until 8am on Friday.
Watch: Cars stranded on motorway as M62 at standstill following heavy snow
East Midlands airport reopens
East Midlands Airport has reopened after being closed for around three hours on Friday morning.
Flights were suspended at Birmingham Airport for around an hour to clear snow from the runway.
There were also delays to flights at Bristol Airport.
Here are some of the latest Twitter dispatches from the jam:
Plan ahead, check forecast and allow more time for journeys, National Highways says
National Highways, the Government-owned organisation responsible for England’s motorways and major A roads, told motorists: “We are currently experiencing very high call volumes to our call centre, so you may encounter a delay if trying to get through to us.”
The organisation’s executive director of operations, Duncan Smith, said: “We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday March 3 and will continue to treat the roads.
“We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”
Salt spread by gritters does not stop snow from settling on road surfaces, but it does make it easier to remove with snowploughs.
Major roads shut across north and mid-Wales
Several major roads in north and mid-Wales were closed due to snow.
They include:
- The A55 westbound between Broughton and Dobshill
- The A458 between Buttington and Middletown
- The A470 between Llanidloes and Llangurig
- The A44 between Llandegley and New Radnor
North Wales Police said “driving conditions remain poor” across its area due to “significant snowfall overnight”.
It added: “We are advising motorists to only travel if necessary.”
Derbyshire Police urge caution on roads
Derbyshire Constabulary urged drivers not to travel in the Peak District on Friday morning “unless absolutely necessary” as most roads in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales areas were “impassable”.
The force said it is working with mountain rescue teams to respond to reports of stranded vehicles.
Watch: Heavy snow coats Dublin mountains as hazardous conditions hit Ireland
Motorists stuck for hours on M62 overnight after heavy snow
Drivers remain stuck on the M62 motorway after more than seven hours in miles-long tailbacks caused by a night of heavy snowfall.
Traffic was brought to a standstill on long stretches of the road running through Yorkshire and Greater Manchester in the early hours of Friday morning, with some drivers said to have abandoned their cars.
National Highways said two lanes had been closed between junctions 20 and 22, estimated at one point congestion on the eastbound carriageway between Rochdale and Saddleworth stretched to around eight miles.
Martha McHardy has more:
Some drivers described other motorists becoming impatient and attempting to drive through the snow on the lanes that had been closed
In pictures: Britons wake to another morning of snow
Motorists report delays of six hours on snow-covered M62
Persistent overnight snowfall has stirred long delays on the M62 trans-Pennine motorway.
Frustrated drivers took to Twitter in their droves to share tales from the tailback, with some claiming they had been in the queue for upwards of six hours.
In its latest update, National Highways said there were delays of “at least 3 hours” eastbound between J20 (Rochdale) and J24 (Huddersfield).
“There are delays of at least 90 minutes on the westbound carriageway between J24 and J22,” it said.
The M62, which runs from Liverpool to Hull, is covered by a “severe weather alert” for snow. Similar warnings are in place across the North West, North East and Midlands regions until 8am on Friday.
