Temperatures dipped to below -15C overnight in parts of Scotland
Snowy and icy weather across the UK has caused major disruption on major roads and rail networks, with many services cancelled, delayed or revised.
Severe weather has affected services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink networks.
Passengers have been advised to only if absolutely essential as delays are expected until the end of the day.
The disruptions come the day before thousands of workers are set to take part in two 48-hour rail strikes this week.
As commuters faced travel chaos earlier this morning due to ice, fog and snow, the RAC reported they were "exceptionally busy" dealing with 7,500 motorists with breakdowns.
Rod Dennis from the RAC said that this was 50 per cent more than what they would see on a typical Monday in December.
Essex Police also said they had dealt with a number of incidents on the roads today, including breakdowns and collisions resulting from the bad weather.
Overnight, temperatures in northern Scotland plummeted below minus 15C, with the lowest temperature recorded, -15.6C, at Braemer in Aberdeenshire.
Several trainlines affected by severe weather, causing delays and cancellations
Services across Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink networks have been disrupted due to the severe weather.
Disruptions are expected to continue until tomorrow morning.
Passengers are being advised to only travel if absolutely necessary and to check about their journeys in advance.
UK experiences coldest day in the UK for 12 years
According to the Met Office, today's highest temperature recorded in Braemar, Aberdeenshire is -9.3C.
If temperatures don't rise overnight, this will be the lowest maximum temperature recorded in the UK since December 2010.
Northern Ireland hit with yellow weather warning
Freezing temperatures are set to remain across Northern Ireland this week, according to forecasters.
The lowest temperature of the year so far, -9C, was recorded in Katesbridge, Co Down in the early hours of Monday.
Met Office weather warnings for ice and fog remain in place until 10am on Tuesday.
The sub-zero temperatures are set to continue until Thursday.
Travel has been affected by the weather, with a number of flights from London cancelled on Monday.
The Met Office has forecast another cold day across Northern Ireland on Tuesday despite spells of weak winter sunshine, and scattered wintry showers.
Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see occasional rain, sleet and snow showers.
Police have urged motorists to take extra caution when driving due to icy conditions in some areas.
“Please reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions,” they added.
Watch: Skiing, foxes and motorway snowmen: Best videos from first December snow day
National Grid stands down coal plants over energy supply plan
The National Grid has told two of its coal-fired power stations to stand down after preparing them to generate electricity amid pressure from freezing weather conditions.
National Grid said it had asked the winter “contingency” plants to prepare for operation to “give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply”.
It said the plans meant the coal-fired stations could be used as “tools for additional contingency” as needed to allow the network to run as usual.
However, it told the units they would not be needed later on Monday as there was “adequate available contingency” to power households across the country this evening.
The instruction for the coal-fired plants marked the first since they were put on standby and came as the grid said it will also run another test of its demand flexibility service – which pays customers to use less electricity during certain hours.
Are Tubes running during the snow?
Many parts of the UK saw snow last night, after the coldest night of the year saw temperatures drop well below freezing. Unlike snowfall over the last few winters, this continued into the night and settled, causing significant disruption across the country.
Some flights out of Liverpool, Manchester, London Luton and London Gatwick have been cancelled or diverted. A section of the M25 was also closed between junctions 23 and 25, though it has now reopened, and schools have been closed throughout the UK.
Train operators including Thameslink, Southern, Southeastern and South West Railway also saw significant delays and disruption.
London in pictures as capital hit by snow
Snow causes traffic gridlock on key motorways in south-east England
Wintry weather has left motorists stranded for hours on key motorways in south-east England.
Northern sections of the M25 orbital motorway came to a halt overnight due to the heavy snowfall.
At 6am on Monday, Ryan Tilcock from Bedford told BBC Essex that he was stuck in the Waltham Cross area. He had left Bedford on Sunday to drop off his children in Colchester, but then became stuck as he tried to make the return journey.
He said: “There’s a lot of snow, I’ve seen people come off the road and a couple of shunts.
“I saw someone leave and come back with a fast food container, so maybe they’ve gone to get a kebab or something.”
‘By the end of the day we expect to have handled in the region of eight breakdowns every minute,’ says RAC
‘Very hazardous’ conditions forecasted across Ireland
A status orange freezing fog weather warning has come into effect for most of Ireland.
Met Eireann said freezing fog, which will be dense in places, would persist throughout Monday leading to “very hazardous” driving conditions.
The forecaster issued the warning on Monday morning for Connacht, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.
The alert was due to remain in place until midnight.
People have been warned to take extra care on the roads over the coming days and to check on the elderly as temperatures could drop to minus 10C.
On Sunday morning, the National Emergency Co-ordination Group convened to discuss the effects of Ireland's first cold snap in recent years.
The group will meet each day this week to provide advice.
Travellers stranded in airports tell of frustration
Those hoping to fly have detailed being told to “basically go away” by airlines as people slept in the airport and others scrambled to find hotels for the night - including James McCall, a 50-year-old from Dorset who will forfeit thousands after cancelled flights from Edinburgh to Gatwick have meant his cheese company cannot make it to a Christmas market at the busiest time of the year for his business.
“(We are) frustrated and tired. We just want to get home,” Mr McCall told the PA news agency.
“People with young babies and families were stranded... Some people were crying on the phone with relatives - really sobbing.
“I'm due at a Christmas market today which I've had to pull out of at the busiest time of year... (That's) probably £2,000.
“My wife is a teacher and it was her nativity play today she's director and apparently it will be a disaster without her.”
Mr McCall, his wife, Kelly, and two others have children at home they cannot get to after being in Edinburgh for a family wedding.
They were meant to fly on the 7.10pm flight with EasyJet on Sunday but kept getting pushed onto later flights due to snow at Gatwick before the airline's app crashed and they were encouraged to find a hotel.
