✕ Close London covered in snow as freezing temperatures sweep UK

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Snowy and icy weather across the UK has caused major disruption on major roads and rail networks, with many services cancelled, delayed or revised.

Severe weather has affected services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink networks.

Passengers have been advised to only if absolutely essential as delays are expected until the end of the day.

The disruptions come the day before thousands of workers are set to take part in two 48-hour rail strikes this week.

As commuters faced travel chaos earlier this morning due to ice, fog and snow, the RAC reported they were "exceptionally busy" dealing with 7,500 motorists with breakdowns.

Rod Dennis from the RAC said that this was 50 per cent more than what they would see on a typical Monday in December.

Essex Police also said they had dealt with a number of incidents on the roads today, including breakdowns and collisions resulting from the bad weather.

Overnight, temperatures in northern Scotland plummeted below minus 15C, with the lowest temperature recorded, -15.6C, at Braemer in Aberdeenshire.