UK snow – latest: Blizzards to sweep in from Arctic as temperatures could drop below -10C
Met Office warns ice poses risk for many, especially in Scotland
Snow is set to fall on Wednesday as forecasters warn of severely cold weather for much of the UK.
Temperatures could plunge below minus 10C in some areas later this week as sub-zero nights set in across the country, the Met Office said.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Wednesday and Thursday and warned up to 2 inches of snow may fall at lower levels, with 4 inches on the hilltops.
Blizzard conditions and snow drifts are likely in the strong northerly winds, as daytime temperatures struggle to rise above 0C for large parts of the UK.
Forecasters said temperatures are expected to remain well below average into next week, though it was uncertain how long the cold spell would continue after.
The RAC warned drivers to check their cars are prepared for sub-zero weather and to carry provisions in case of a breakdown.
Arctic wind brings risk of -10C
Temperatures are set to plunge as low as -10C overnight as an Arctic wind sweeps over Britain.
Northern parts of Scotland will be coldest but even in southeast England temperatures of -7C are expected.
Temperatures last dropped below minus 10 in the UK in December 2020 when they fell to -10.2C in Dalwhinnie, in the Highlands, while in December 2017 a temperature of -13C was recorded in the same place.
The coldest December night on record was on December 30 1995 when the temperature fell to minus 27.2C at Altnaharra, also in the Highlands.
Rebekah Sherwin, chief deputy meteorologist at the Met Office, explains this week’s chill: “As the cold air pushes across the UK from the north temperatures will dip, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards.
“However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells, particularly away from the coast.
“We can expect to see further snow and wintry showers as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground. There will be widespread frosts with temperatures falling to as low as -10C overnight in isolated spots by the end of the week.”
UK weather: Where and when snow is set to hit the country this week
Maryam Zakir-Hussain brings you the latest on the snow and ice warnings covering much of the UK:
UK weather: Where and when snow is set to hit the country this week
Temperatures to plunge to as low as -10C in parts of Scotland
Latest from Met Office
Forecasters advise wrapping up warm as temperatures plunge across Britain.
Icy conditions to hit UK and will linger until weekend, forecasters say
Wales, Northern Ireland and England’s east coast will see icy conditions this week, with cold weather expected to linger through to the weekend, forecasters have said.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for these regions which also includes northern Scotland and the Western Isles, where temperatures could sink as low as minus 10C (14F).
Forecasters said the warning will remain in place until Thursday lunchtime but the cold weather will not begin to shift until early next week.
Icy conditions to hit UK and will linger until weekend, forecasters say
A yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for Wales, Northern Ireland and England’s east coast.
Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins
Keep your curtains closed
Curtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.
Draught-proof doors, windows and cracks
For windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and use a soft, silicone sealant for windows that stay closed. Doors can be given similar treatment, but for floor level openings, use an old-fashioned, ‘sausage dog’ draught excluder.
Stay hydrated
Drinking lots of water could help in this weather. Dr Jay Verma, a GP working with care tech company Oysta, says: “Keeping hydrated is important in helping the body maintain its core functions, including maintaining body temperature. It’s also very important for the good functioning of our kidneys. Water is transported in the blood to our vital organs and not having enough water in itself can lead to a low body temperature.
Get moving
Even if you can’t face going outside, doing a quick workout in your living room will warm you up. “Exercise kick-starts your metabolism,” explains Verma. “Your heart rate increases, thus increasing blood flow around the body to fuel the organs and muscles doing the work.”
More tips can be found here:
Tips for keeping warm as the 'wintry spell' begins
Forecasters say frost will hit some areas from Tuesday evening.
Charity urges Scots to check on elderly neighbours in the snow
With temperatures falling, Age Scotland urged the public to check in on elderly neighbours, friends and relatives.
The charity warned that icy weather conditions can be especially dangerous for older people, who are at increased risks of falls and poor health - and with energy bills rising there are also concerns some older people maybe reluctant to turn up the heating.
Adam Stachura, a spokesperson for the charity, said: “This winter is set to be an especially difficult one for hundreds of thousands of older people in Scotland, with the rising cost of living placing households under considerable pressure.
“Our 0800 12 44 222 helpline has already been hearing from an increasing number of older people struggling to heat their homes to a comfortable level, and this will really hit home as sub-zero temperatures begin to bite this week.
“We’re continuing to encourage every older person to make sure they are claiming all the social security support they are entitled to, particularly as claiming may make you eligible for future cost of living payments recently announced by the UK Government.”
He added: “There are steps we can all take to help those around us. It’s more important than ever to check in with your older relatives and neighbours.
“For instance, you could offer a hot meal, help with shopping, collecting prescriptions, or clearing and de-icing paths where needed, or just pop round or pick up the phone regularly for a chat.”
Heatwave hosepipe ban finally lifted, though Yorkshire still in drought
A hosepipe ban that has affected around five million British households has finally been lifted after three months – as the country braces itself for sleet and snow.
Yorkshire Water said it was lifting the ban, enforced for millions of households in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and Derbyshire, despite the region still being in a drought.
The ban, the company’s first in 27 years, was brought in on 26 August this year after low rainfall and high temperatures in the summer saw reservoir levels fall below 50 per cent.
While the ban was in place, customers were urged to try and reduce the amount of water they were using and those caught using their hosepipe risked a £1,000 fine.
Now, due to increased rainfall and help from the public, the reservoir water levels are now at around 75 per cent so the ban has been lifted.
Hosepipe ban ended for more than five million households after three months
Yorkshire Water says ban can be lifted thanks to wetter-than-average autumn
Older people may be at risk from coming freeze, say health authorities
Extremely low temperatures carry risks for the elderly and people with certain health problems, health authorities have warned as temperatures are set to drop well below zero at night.
The Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have warned that all regions of England will experience severe cold weather from tomorrow night, with temperatures plunging to -7C even in the south.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at UKHSA, said: “Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk.
“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you. Try to heat the rooms you use most, such as the living and bedroom, to at least 18°C if you can and keep your bedroom windows closed at night.”
Sub-zero temperatures are expected in all parts of the UK, with Scotland expected to see -10C by the weekend.
Warning for drivers as snow sweeps in
The RAC has advised motorists to check their vehicles are “winter ready” as snow and sub-zero temperatures approach.
Spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.
“Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures.”
The motoring firm said drivers should ensure they have properly inflated tyres that have good tread and suggested topping up oil, coolant and screen wash levels.
“It’s also worth having a fully-charged mobile phone and carrying a blanket in case of a breakdown to keep warm,” Mr Dennis added.
