RAC has warned drivers to be vigilant

Snow is set to fall on Wednesday as forecasters warn of severely cold weather for much of the UK.

Temperatures could plunge below minus 10C in some areas later this week as sub-zero nights set in across the country, the Met Office said.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Wednesday and Thursday and warned up to 2 inches of snow may fall at lower levels, with 4 inches on the hilltops.

Blizzard conditions and snow drifts are likely in the strong northerly winds, as daytime temperatures struggle to rise above 0C for large parts of the UK.

Forecasters said temperatures are expected to remain well below average into next week, though it was uncertain how long the cold spell would continue after.

The RAC warned drivers to check their cars are prepared for sub-zero weather and to carry provisions in case of a breakdown.