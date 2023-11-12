Storm Debi - live: Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ weather warnings as 80mph winds set to hit UK
Fourth storm of season will bring heavy rain and severe winds as it sweeps across country on Monday
Multiple “danger to life” weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as Storm Debi is set to hit the UK within hours, bringing heavy rain and severe gale-force winds.
Weather warnings have been issued for large parts of the country, as the fourth storm of the season is forecast to sweep across Ireland before reaching northern England and parts of Wales and Scotland on Monday, with the potential for 80mph gusts in some areas, according to the forecaster.
The Met Office warned of “danger to life” from flying debris, “fast flowing or deep floodwater”, and large waves in some areas.
A yellow warning for wind, the lowest level of alert, will be in place from 4am until 6pm for areas including Bangor and St Davids in Wales and Manchester, Sheffield and Liverpool in England.
Those in Aberdeenshire in Scotland face a yellow warning for rain later in the day, from 10am until 9pm.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland will have a yellow warning for both wind and rain from 3am to 2pm.
It comes after Storms Babet and Ciarán both wreaked havoc across the country over the past couple of months.
Parts of north-east Scotland likely to see heavy rain were also battered by Storm Babet last month, including Brechin in Angus, where hundreds of homes had to be evacuated after the river South Esk breached its banks.
Jonathan Vautrey, meteorologist for the Met Office, urged people to “take care before you travel” as morning rush hour is expected to be affected.
He said: “There will be some heavy rainfall, potential for flying debris, potential for disruption to travel and infrastructure in places.”
