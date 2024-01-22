Storm Isha and Jocelyn LIVE: Death toll rises to four as fresh ‘danger to life’ weather warnings issued
Rare red warning issued by Met Office as Storm Isha brings ‘danger to life’
Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel
Another life has been claimed by Storm Isha after a driver was hit by a fallen tree in Northern Ireland.
A man in his sixties was killed in a collision last night after his van crashed into a fallen tree in Limavady and an 84-year-old man died after the car he was a front seat passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk at around 11.45pm, Police Scotland said.
It comes as two more people lost their lives in separate crashes in Ireland, a woman in her 20s died after a van she was a passenger in crashed into a tree at 1.50am this morning and a man in his 40s died in a car crash in Co Mayo.
The Met Office has issued fresh ‘danger to life’ weather warnings as Storm Jocelyn, is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK tomorrow.
Northern Scotland is covered by an amber weather warning as large waves and coastal debris could strike people - the warning is in place from 6pm tomorrow until 8am on Wednesday,
Isha has wreaked havoc as flights and trains are cancelled, with a risk of possible tornadoes.
Live: Storm Isha batters Cornwall coast as 100mph winds batter UK
Watch The Independent’s live coverage as Storm Isha batters the coast off Porthlaven Harbour.
Storm Isha caused huge waves to crash into the flood defences of the port whilst cutting power to dozens of homes, downing trees and blocking roads across other areas of Devon and Cornwall.
It came as a wind speed of 91mph was recorded at Gwennap Head, near Land’s End, with up to 70mph recorded elsewhere around the region.
The National Grid said 73 homes in Cornwall and 138 homes in Devon were left without power.
Live: Storm Isha batters Cornwall coast as 100mph winds batter UK
Watch more on Independent TV: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picksClick here to subscribe to The Independent: https://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-Independe...
Scotland’s entire rail network to shut down again from 7pm on Tuesday
Scotland’s railway will be shut down entirely for the second time in three days from 7pm on Tuesday, ahead of Storm Jocelyn.
Network Rail Scotland said: “Given the extraordinary number of incidents caused by the ferocity of Storm Isha, and the likelihood of more damage to our railway as Storm Jocelyn follows so closely behind, we’ve taken the decision to shut down all passenger and freight services from 7pm tomorrow [Tuesday].
Trains that are still running at 7pm will complete their journey at a reduced speed.
The organisation said: “Lines will remain closed on Wednesday morning until our engineers inspect tracks for damage and fallen trees or debris.
“This means services will start up later, like today [Monday].
“Our Integrated Control team has taken this decision to keep passengers and our people safe. We’re working with our train operators now on the details of this plan, and we’ll share more information as soon as we can.”
Derailment at west London scuppers London Overground link
Commuters in London are facing days of disruption due to a derailed engineering train.
The train came off the rails during planned engineering work between Shepherd’s Bush and Wembley Central at the weekend.
The location has closed the key London Overground route between Clapham Junction – the busiest station in Britain measured by train numbers – and Stratford in east London.
The derailment damaged points and overhead electric power lines. Repairs are expected to continue until the start of services on Wednesday 24 January.
“A shuttle train service is operating between Shepherds Bush and Clapham Junction,” National Rail says.
Watch - Passengers applaud as plane makes bumpy landing during Storm Isha
Tomorrow’s weather warnings
Storm Jocelyn is set to sweep in and cause further disruption to the UK as the country still reels from Storm Isha’s mayhem.
Tomorrow weather warnings cover large swathes of the country as the Met Office predicts strong winds could endanger lives across Northern Scotland.
Travel chaos continues for thousands of passengers by air, rail and sea
Tens of thousands of travellers have woken up where they did not expect to be after hundreds of cancellations of planes, trains and ferries.
They include a planeload of passengers from Edinburgh to Bristol who are currently in Paris – some of them sleeping in the airport terminal because French immigration officials would not let them access hotels without passports.
On Tuesday, millions of commuters across the UK faced rush-hour chaos on the railways, high seas and in the air as the disruption caused by Storm Isha continued.
These are the main issues in the latest bout of travel chaos.
Read the full story by Simon Calder here
Travel chaos continues for thousands of passengers by air, rail and sea
Planeload of easyJet passengers from Edinburgh to Bristol diverted to Paris – where many of them had to sleep in the terminal
Pensioner dies in car crash amid Storm Isha’s gusts
A pensioner has died and thousands of homes remain without power after Storm Isha battered the UK with gusts of up to 99mph.
An 84-year-old man died during Storm Isha after the car he was a front seat passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk, Police Scotland said.
The incident happened on the A905 Beancross Road at around 11.45pm during an amber weather warning issued by the UK’s Met Office which covered the whole country.
Pictured - Storm Isha
Met Office issues new amber warning as Jocelyn strikes tomorrow
Storm Jocelyn will hit western and northern areas of the UK still reeling from Isha with strong winds as fast as 80mph coming tomorrow.
The Met Office warned of danger to life as “likely” from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal homes and roads.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies