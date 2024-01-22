✕ Close Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

Another life has been claimed by Storm Isha after a driver was hit by a fallen tree in Northern Ireland.

A man in his sixties was killed in a collision last night after his van crashed into a fallen tree in Limavady and an 84-year-old man died after the car he was a front seat passenger in crashed into a fallen tree in Grangemouth, Falkirk at around 11.45pm, Police Scotland said.

It comes as two more people lost their lives in separate crashes in Ireland, a woman in her 20s died after a van she was a passenger in crashed into a tree at 1.50am this morning and a man in his 40s died in a car crash in Co Mayo.

The Met Office has issued fresh ‘danger to life’ weather warnings as Storm Jocelyn, is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK tomorrow.

Northern Scotland is covered by an amber weather warning as large waves and coastal debris could strike people - the warning is in place from 6pm tomorrow until 8am on Wednesday,

Isha has wreaked havoc as flights and trains are cancelled, with a risk of possible tornadoes.