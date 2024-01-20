Storm Isha - live: Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning as 80mph winds to hit UK this weekend
Rare amber warning in place in Scotland as UK sees another below-freezing night
Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel
The Met Office has issued a fresh amber weather warning as Storm Isha’s powerful 80mph gales are set to batter the country this weekend.
A large amber severe weather warning covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England.
The alert comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday and meteorologists warn people could become injured and lives could be endangered by large waves and flying coastal material.
A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued. Keep up to date with the Met Office warnings and pay close attention to guidance from your local authority.”
Winds of up to 80mph will hit a few places with 50-60mph gusts reaching inland areas, the Met Office reveal.
More snow is forecast on Friday before what the Met Office said would be a weekend washout as the cold snap reaches its peak and snow begins to melt.
Storm Isha could impact power network, warns Northern Powergrid
Engineers will be deployed to affected areas of the country to help restore power as quickly as possible if the storm hits this weekend, the Northern Powergrid said.
“This weather front does have the potential to have an impact on the electricity network, so there is a possibility that there could be disruption to power supplies,” a spokesman said.
“We will continue to keep customers updated.”
Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.
Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.
The record number of named storms in one year is when the Met Office began the practice in 2015/16, with Storm Katie being the eleventh and final storm of the season.
If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.
Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.
Railways poised for travel chaos for Storm Isha
Storm Isha map: New amber warning for wind issued as 80mph to batter the UK
Danger to life amber wind warnings have been issued across parts of the UK as Storm Isha is set to cause anarchy with 80mph gales over the weekend.
The Met Office also warned of power cuts and damage to buildings due to the gusts while yellow warnings for rain have been issued covering the whole of the UK.
Roads and bridges are likely to be shut and rail and bus services could face delays and cancellations.
New storm to cause chaos across the country as UK still grappling with freezing temperatures
Temperatures likely to rise after an icy week in the UK
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill, in an online forecast, said weekend “temperatures are going to be much higher than they have been”.
He said: “Quite widely we could see places reaching highs of 12C-13C but we need to factor in the strong winds, the rain, the cloud, and so it is not going to feel quite so warm as this might suggest.”
He added: “Temperatures will be on the mild side, lifting as we go through this weekend and staying mild through much of next week. There may be some chillier spells but I think that any frost is likely to be isolated if we see any at all.
“There could be some overnight fog, particularly where we see drier calmer weather towards the South East.”
Everything you need to know about walking your dog in the cold weather
Our furry friends can get cold too. But despite the continuous fall in temperature during these winter months, dogs still need to go outside for their daily walks.
If you are a dog owner, here’s what you need to know about getting your pet outdoors in the colder weather.
Does cold weather affect dogs?
For Caroline Goulton, a veterinary surgeon for Guide Dogs, how the temperature and weather affect your dog comes down to their breed, age and condition.
Read about it here:
Everything you need to know about walking your dog in the cold weather
From protecting their paws to wearing coats, here’s what pet owners should think about
Storm Isha will bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain to the UK this weekend posing a risk to life
The Met Office officially named the storm on Friday and has issued amber weather warnings for wind for northern and western England, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday.
Forecasters said there was a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown inland, and yellow warnings for wind and rain coming into force on Sunday, covering much of the rest of the UK, mean flooding is likely.
The amber wind warnings also mean potential power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal in affected areas, while roads and bridges are likely to be shut and rail and bus services could face delays and cancellations.
But warmer temperatures will replace the recent snow and sub-zero chills at the weekend, with highs of 12C possible on Sunday.
Revealed: Full list of nearly 300 postcodes eligible for cold weather payments
Thousands of Britons struggling to keep warm this week during the -10C Arctic freeze may be eligible for a £25 cold weather payment from the government.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households to offer support during cold snaps like these.
This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in a certain area is at or below zero degrees.
Revealed: Full list of nearly 300 postcodes eligible for cold weather payments
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has set out which postcodes will receive the £25 cold weather payments
Storm Isha starting to form as it heads to the UK for Sunday
Satellites have captured Storm Isha beginning to form over the Atlantic Ocean.
The Met Office issued a warning that it is set to bring “very strong winds” to the UK from Sunday evening.
Most parts of UK to be frost-free by tomorrow, Met Office says
The Met Office has said the mercury will climb everywhere tonight with chances that most of the country will be frost- free tomorrow.
A yellow warning for wind is still in place for the whole of Scotland for 24 hours from midday on Sunday, and yellow warnings for rain have been issued for central Scotland up to Inverness and for southern Scotland for Sunday into Monday.
Snow and ice is anticipated across central and northern Scotland with a warning already in place, and a new yellow warning for rain covering the area from the north of Glasgow towards Fort William has been issued for Saturday between 5pm and midnight.
