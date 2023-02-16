Storm Otto – live: Met Office issues warning as 75mph winds to hit UK
First named storm of year to bring travel disruption as possible damage to buildings
Parts of the UK are set to be battered by 75mph winds on Friday as the first names storm of the year hits.
Parts of Scotland and north-east England have been warned to brace for disruption from high winds and rain as Storm Otto approaches the UK.
The storm was named by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of Friday morning, bringing gusts in excess of 75mph.
Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for the whole of Scotland and a stretch of north and north-east England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.
The Met Office has said the high winds will mean travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in places and warned the drivers of high-sided vehicles to be careful.
It said there is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast “as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure”.
Storm Otto: First named storm of the year to batter UK with 75mph winds
The first named storm of the year is set to batter parts of the UK with 75mph winds on Friday.
Parts of Scotland and north-east England have been warned to brace for disruption from high winds and rain as Storm Otto approaches the UK.
The storm was named by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of Friday morning, bringing gusts in excess of 75mph.
Read our full report here:
Storm Otto to batter UK with 75mph winds as Met Office issues weather warnings
The Met Office has said the high winds will mean travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in places
Tips for staying safe in strong wind
The Met Office has shared five handy tips for staying safe in strong wind.
Protecting your property and people from harm
Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them in high winds.
Prepare before making journeys
Forecasters advise planning your route and checking for any delays or road closures. Otherwise, create a pack of essentials and make sure to take a fully charged mobile phone.
Drive safely, if at all
Suggestions include driving slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts and being aware of high-sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads
Staying safe on the coast
If you live or work on the coast, stay alert to the possibility of large waves and walking near the edge of cliffs. Keeping an eye on the local forecast and ride predictions is also key.
Avoiding injuries
Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.
For more detailed advice, visit this Met Office webpage.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies