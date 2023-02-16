✕ Close Yellow weather warning issued as strong winds expected to hit parts of the UK

Parts of the UK are set to be battered by 75mph winds on Friday as the first names storm of the year hits.

Parts of Scotland and north-east England have been warned to brace for disruption from high winds and rain as Storm Otto approaches the UK.

The storm was named by the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) and will move east across the far north of the UK from the early hours of Friday morning, bringing gusts in excess of 75mph.

Yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued for the whole of Scotland and a stretch of north and north-east England running from Sheffield to the Scottish border.

The Met Office has said the high winds will mean travel disruption and possible damage to buildings in places and warned the drivers of high-sided vehicles to be careful.

It said there is also a danger of large waves on the North Sea coast “as well as a chance of some damage to buildings and infrastructure”.