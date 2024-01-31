UK weather - live: Norwegian blast to bring snow as Met Office warns of 85mph winds
More travel disruption is expected as the Met Office warned of strong winds across the country on Wednesday
Met Office morning weather forecast
A weather system from Scandinavia is set to freeze the UK from early February as the latest weather map forecast shows when snow could strike.
WXcharts, an interactive weather map using Met Office data, predicts Britons could expect snow from 6 February across northern England and Scotland.
Some could see snow as early as today as the Met Office predicts wintry weather over the higher ground of the Pennines.
It comes as the Met Office issued a danger to life warning amid winds of 85mph in parts of northern Scotland between 5am and 7pm on Wednesday.
The forecaster said bus and train services were likely to be affected, with power cuts also expected across parts of the country.
Meanwhile, the Scottish village of Kinlochewe provisionally set the UK record for temperature in January after hitting 19.6C on Sunday.
This beats the previous January UK record of 18.3C set at Inchmarlo and Aboyne in 2003 and Aber in 1958 and 1971, the forecaster said.
What are the yellow weather warnings in place for Wednesday?
What are the yellow weather warnings in place for Wednesday?
Yellow warning for wind- Wednesday 31 January from 9am to 5pm
Affecting: Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Yorkshire & Humber.
Yellow warning for wind- Wednesday 31 January from 5am to 7pm
Affecting: Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland.
Here’s the Met Office’s advice on how to protect yourself during strong winds:
Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.
Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.
Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
Very strong southwesterly winds will develop during Wednesday, easing again from the west later in the day. Gusts of 65-75 mph are likely, with a few places perhaps seeing gusts of up to 85 mph at times.
Over northwest Scotland these windy conditions will be accompanied by heavy rain for a time, during the morning and early afternoon.
What to expect from the yellow weather warning for wind
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, air and ferry services are affected
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
Weather forecast for this week
Tonight:
Staying dry for most tonight with clear spells and a frost in places. Fog patches may form where cloud breaks in southeast England. Cloud and rain will spread into northwest Scotland later with strengthening winds in the far north.
Wednesday:
Heavy rain and gales will spread across the north on Wednesday. Drier in the south and breezy, but turning increasingly cloudy with outbreaks of patchy rain in the southwest.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:
Largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle over the next few days, although staying mostly dry in the east. Breezy, mainly in the north, and fairly mild.
Heavy rain and wind to bring travel disruption to parts of the UK
Strong winds are set to bring travel disruption to parts of the UK as the Met Office issues weather warnings.
Yellow wind warnings are in place across northern England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The Met Office has warned that some bus and train services could feel the impact, with journeys taking longer in affected areas.
Rain is forecast to spread into north-west Scotland on Tuesday night, with winds strengthening in the north.
Heavy rain and gales will then spread across the nortsah on Wednesday morning, with weather warnings in place throughout the day.
Wind gusts are expected to be between 55mph and 75mph within the warning zones, with the potential to reach 85mph in parts of the far north of Scotland.
“That could cause some damage, that could cause some disruption to transport, ferries, and bridges,” the Met Office’s Aidan McGivern said.
“So a yellow warning is in place for much of the northern half of the UK, northern England, parts of Northern Ireland, much of Scotland.
“The very strongest winds will accompany the heaviest rain as well, across the far north and north-west of Scotland during Wednesday morning.”
Wet and windy start on Wednesday
What are the yellow weather warnings in place for Wednesday?
Yellow warning for wind- Wednesday 31 January from 9am to 5pm
Affecting: Central, Tayside & Fife, Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, North East England, North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, Strathclyde, Yorkshire & Humber.
Yellow warning for wind- Wednesday 31 January from 5am to 7pm
Affecting: Grampian, Highlands & Eilean Siar, Orkney & Shetland
Yellow weather warning issued
Strong winds are expected across northern parts of the UK on Wednesday, the Met Office has said as they issued and updated yellow weather warnings.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies