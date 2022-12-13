Weather - latest: Snow prompts school closures, cancelled trains and motorway traffic
Temperatures dipped to below -15C overnight in parts of Scotland
Snowy and icy weather across the UK has caused major disruption on major roads and rail networks, with many services cancelled, delayed or revised.
Severe weather has affected services across the Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink networks.
Passengers have been advised to only if absolutely essential as delays are expected until the end of the day.
The disruptions come the day before thousands of workers are set to take part in two 48-hour rail strikes this week.
As commuters faced travel chaos earlier this morning due to ice, fog and snow, the RAC reported they were "exceptionally busy" dealing with 7,500 motorists with breakdowns.
Rod Dennis from the RAC said that this was 50 per cent more than what they would see on a typical Monday in December.
Essex Police also said they had dealt with a number of incidents on the roads today, including breakdowns and collisions resulting from the bad weather.
Schools were also affected by the severe weather, with some shutting their doors on Monday. The disruption looks set to continue on Tuesday, with some schools planning to remain closed as the cold weather prevails.
Commuters urged to 'leave a little bit more time' to avoid travel chaos
The Met has urged commuters across the UK to “leave a little bit more time” if driving and to travel with “a bit of extra caution”.
It comes after commuters faced travel chaos on Monday morning as large parts of the UK were hit by ice, fog and snow.
Rod Dennis from the RAC said their teams were “exceptionally busy” yesterday, helping more than 7,500 motorists with breakdowns. He added that this was 50 per cent more than what they would see on a typical Monday in December.
Widespread snow caused schools in several areas across the country having to close their doors with others warning they may need to follow today.
Northern Scotland could break record for coldest night again
Northern Scotland recorded its coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures dipping below minus 15C.
However, the Met office says the mercury could dip further tonight with the northern areas potentially facing even colder temperatures today.
“In terms of temperature, we could see another very cold night, especially in parts of Scotland where we’ve got that lying snow,” Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said.
“So a very cold night there but also broadly very cold across the whole of the UK, with widespread freezing conditions.”
'Cold and icy’ start to Tuesday, says Met Office
Parts of the UK will continue to be beset by snow and ice with the potential for the country to experience the coldest night of the year for a second day running today.
The Met Office has issued a yellow snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England from midnight today until noon on Thursday.
A separate snow and ice warning covers the Shetland Islands until midnight tonight. There is also an ice warning covering much of the South East, including London and Brighton until 11am on Tuesday.
“Coming into force at midnight tonight all the way through to lunchtime on Thursday, (there is a) large snow and ice warning covering the North East of England, the whole sort of northern portion of Scotland, as well as the Highlands and islands,” Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said.
He said there could be “as much as 15 to 20 centimetres of snow accumulating over high ground”.
In Pictures: London covered under a blanket of snow
More travel chaos ahead as snow and ice set to continue
Weather warnings for snow and ice will remain in force for many parts of Britain into Tuesday morning, as forecasters predicted the coldest night of the year for the second day running.
It comes after travellers faced travel chaos on Monday, as much of the UK struggled with ice, fog and snow.
The Met Office has issued an ice warning for large parts of southeast England, including London and Brighton, until 11am. A snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and northeast England is in force until noon on Thursday.
Alastair Jamieson has the full story:
Met Office forecasts some areas will see up to 20cm of snow on Tuesday
Watch: Londoners band together to move bus stuck during heavy snowfall
UK school closures and late openings due to snow – see full list in your area
Some schools shut their doors on Monday as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the winter conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others decided to start later in the day after assessing safety conditions in the morning.
The disruption looks set to continue on Tuesday, with schools already saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues.
Zoe Tidman has the full story:
Devon and East Sussex schools have announced closures for Tuesday
Flood warning issued in Hampshire
The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning in Hampshire.
Flooding is expected in a number of locations on Hayling Island, including the vilalge of SOuth Hayling, Sinah Common, Westfield, Sea View, Mengham and the South Eastoke seafront.
The government people should take action to protect themselves and their properties, and to monitor local weather and river conditions.
They have also uged the public to avoid contact with, walking or driving through the flood water, and to activate any property flood protections products they may have.
Essex Police deals with breakdowns and collisions amid bad weather
Essex Police has reported a number of incidents on roads in the area today, with breakdowns and collisions as a result of the icy and snowy weather experienced across much of the UK today.
Several trainlines affected by severe weather, causing delays and cancellations
Services across Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink networks have been disrupted due to the severe weather.
Disruptions are expected to continue until tomorrow morning.
Passengers are being advised to only travel if absolutely necessary and to check about their journeys in advance.
