UK weather - live: Cold snap with temperatures of -10C and snow to last ‘seven days’
Freezing conditions could be hazardous and may cause travel disruption, forecasters warn
The severe cold snap expected to bring “blizzard conditions” and temperatures below -10C to parts of the UK is now forecast to last at least seven days.
The Met Office has issued a flurry of weather warnings across the UK on Wednesday and Thursday, and advises residents to brace for travel disruption and hazardous conditions as Arctic winds bring snow to northern Scotland, and ice and sub-zero nights across the rest of Britain.
“The pattern for the next seven days is that it will remain cold and we will see double digit minus figures overnight in areas that are prone to frosts and areas where there is lying snow,” a Met Office spokesperson said.
Health authorities have issed their own alert and have advised people to keep the main room in their homes heated to at least 18C where possible, with drivers warned to check their cars and carry provisions in case of a breakdown.
In Sheffield, the Red Cross has been drafted in and a “major incident” declared, after a burst water main left thousands without gas in the face of plunging temperatures.
Health authorities have issued their second-strongest warning for cold weather, and caution that the icy conditions could increase health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.
“Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk,” said Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA.
“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.
“In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”
UK could see heavy snow this week, says Met Office
Alex Deakin of the Met Office explores the likelihood of Britain being hit with snow this week.
The forecaster detailed the Met Office’s prediction of an around one in three chance of heavy snow moving up from southern England with a low pressure front.
He said it was more likely, at 70 per cent, the low pressure front would largely miss Britain, with snow mainly falling in Scotland and along the east coast.
In pictures: Early morning sunlight on a freezing day
Beautiful light on a chilly morning near Leeds yesterday.
Homeless people in London to be sheltered as temperatures drop below freezing
Homeless people in London are to be sheltered with temperatures set to plummet below freezing during ice-cold evenings.
The capital’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol has been activated for the first time this winter to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers.
Parts of London will drop as low as minus three during the week, with mayor Sadiq Khan warning too many face sleeping on streets without safe accommodation.
All boroughs have committed to the Mayor’s “In for Good” principle, meaning no one will be asked to leave accommodation until a support plan is in place to end their rough sleeping, regardless of an increase in temperature.
Latest figures show the number of people sleeping rough in London has jumped 24 per cent in the past year, with more than 3,600 sleeping on the capital’s streets between June and September.
The capital’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been activated to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers
Fire service warns of ‘alternative heating’ dangers as temperatures drop below freezing
As UK temperatures plummet below freezing, fire services have warned of the dangers of alternative heating.
That includes lighting fire places, wood burners, using hot water bottles, electric heaters and electric blankets.
The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services (TWFRS) have advised people to practice fire safety during the cold snap, as households across the UK face soaring energy bills.
With gas prices having risen by 80 per cent on 1 October, many are turning to alternative forms of heating their homes, using hot water bottles, heaters and electric blankets to keep warm.
A yellow weather warning is in place for the majority of England and Scotland’s east coast, applying to all coastal areas between Orford in Suffolk and North Berwick in East Lothian.
Fire service warns of ‘alternative heating’ dangers as sub zero temperatures hit UK
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for parts of the UK as temperatures drop as low as -10C
Warning for drivers as snow sweeps in
The RAC has advised motorists to check their vehicles are “winter ready” as snow and sub-zero temperatures approach.
Spokesperson Rod Dennis said: “With temperatures plummeting this week, many drivers might be taken aback by the cold after an exceptionally mild autumn.
“Drivers with older batteries in their cars might also wish to give their vehicle a 20-minute drive before colder conditions arrive to ensure the battery can cope with sub-zero temperatures.”
The motoring firm said drivers should ensure they have properly inflated tyres that have good tread and suggested topping up oil, coolant and screen wash levels.
“It’s also worth having a fully-charged mobile phone and carrying a blanket in case of a breakdown to keep warm,” Mr Dennis added.
Cold snap to last at least a week, Met Office says
Icy conditions with overnight double-digit sub zero temperatures in exposed parts of the UK could last for at least a week, the Met Office has said (Tom Wilkinson writes).
The forecaster extended Wednesday’s yellow weather warnings into Thursday and Friday, with ice in coastal and northern England, with both snow and ice expected in northern Scotland.
Arctic air, dubbed the Troll of Trondheim, will quickly move south during Wednesday, leaving most of the country in its grip by Thursday morning.
Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We are in this pattern for seven days at least. We could see it continue for a while longer, there’s uncertainty in the evolution and how long it will last.
“However, the pattern for the next seven days is that it will remain cold and we will see double digit minus figures overnight in areas that are prone to frosts and areas where there is lying snow.”
There was no expectation of widespread heavy snow, but wintry showers were expected during the cold spell, particularly on higher ground and by the coast, Mr Madge said.
Mr Madge said although this will be a cold snap, it will not be as tough as the “hard December” of 2010.
Han Snow-lo and Spready Mercury: Meet Scotland’s gritters
We mentioned earlier that you can track gritters in some local areas [see 7.30 post].
This service is not only available for all of Scotland’s trunk roads but each of the gritters has been named with a work-related pun.
For example, On Her Majesty’s Slippery Surface, which was near the M8 earlier, Han Snow-lo, on the A74 near Gretna Green, and Spready Mercury, also on the A74.
More to be seen at Traffic Scotland.
Freezing weather drives fears for gas-cut village
Council leaders said they are “deeply concerned” about plummeting temperatures after they declared a major incident in a Sheffield suburb which has had no gas for five days.
People living in the Stannington area of the South Yorkshire city have been told they may be without gas heating and cooking appliances until the weekend after a water main burst on Friday night, sending hundreds of thousands of litres of water into the gas network.
Around 2,000 homes have been affected in the village, which rises to around 800ft above sea level and saw temperatures drop below freezing on Tuesday night.
Tonight is expected to be even colder, with forecasters expecting an overnight low of around minus 4C, and snow possible later in the week.
Cadent – the firm which runs the gas network – said it has 150 people working day-and-night in the area and has begun to reconnect some homes.
Stannington resident Christine Vickers said the elderly people she looks after in a sheltered housing block are worried about their electricity bills as they are using heaters to keep warm.
She said: “I’ve been saying to them: ‘Please use your heating, don’t get cold and you’ll get some compensation.’ But they are all worrying. They’re worrying about their bills.”
Gritters out as icy conditions loom
Gritter are out across Britain as forecasters warn of potentially dangerous icy conditions.
Many local authorities run an online gritter tracking service. Here are the links for Essex, North Yorkshire and Ayrshire.
