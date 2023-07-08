For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tennis fans heading to Wimbledon today should pack their brollies as thunderstorms are forecast to hit the first weekend of this year’s championship.

Heavy showers, thunder and lightning are expected at SW19 between 12 and 3pm, but will ease off throughout the afternoon.

There’s a 70 per chance chance of thunder at 1pm, the Met Office reports, just half an hour before matches on Centre Court are set to kick off.

But spectators across Wimbledon’s 18 courts should enjoy sunny skies from 5pm onwards.

It’s also set to feel muggy, with temperatures set to peak at about 30C (86F) on Saturday, the Met Office said.

It comes as a yellow heat-health warning was issued across six UK regions, which means there may be an increase in the use of healthcare services by the most vulnerable.

This alert, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office and in place until 9am on Sunday, signals an increased risk for people aged over 65 or with pre-existing health conditions.

It has been issued to London, Yorkshire, the east and west Midlands, and the east and southeast of England.

The third round of the men’s and women’s singles will take place on Centre Court this afternoon, including world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz playing against Nicolas Jarry, ranked at number 28.

British player Katie Boulter (#89) will face Elena Rybakina (#3) of Kazakhstan on Centre Court today.

For those attending Wimbledon or heading outside today, the Met Office advices drinking lots of fluids (except alcohol), wearing lightweight, light-coloured clothing, high factor sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat.

The main risks of extreme heat are dehydration, overheating, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The first round of the mixed doubles tournament starts this morning where two former finalists, British pair Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson, will play Nathaniel Lammons of the USA and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico.