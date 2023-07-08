✕ Close Police officer fights back tears as she announces death of eight-year-old at Wimbledon school

The eight-year-old girl killed when a Land Rover ploughed through an end-of-term tea party at a Wimbledon primary school has been named as Selena Lau.

Selena’s family described her as “an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone”, in a statement issued through police on Friday.

It comes as another eight-year-old girl and a woman in her 40s are fighting for their lives in hospital after the smash at The Study Preparatory school on Thursday.

Fifteen others – including a seven-month-old baby - were rushed to hospital after the incident which saw dozens of emergency responders scrambled to the scene and a major incident declared.

The driver, a 46-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.

Locals have been leaving handwritten notes, flowers and toys outside the gates of the school, as the community banded together to pay tribute to the “shining star".

