Wimbledon school crash latest: Girl, 8, killed in horror smash named as two remain in critical condition
A seven-month-old girl was among those taken to hopsital after the crash, police said
The eight-year-old girl killed when a Land Rover ploughed through an end-of-term tea party at a Wimbledon primary school has been named as Selena Lau.
Selena’s family described her as “an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone”, in a statement issued through police on Friday.
It comes as another eight-year-old girl and a woman in her 40s are fighting for their lives in hospital after the smash at The Study Preparatory school on Thursday.
Fifteen others – including a seven-month-old baby - were rushed to hospital after the incident which saw dozens of emergency responders scrambled to the scene and a major incident declared.
The driver, a 46-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released on bail.
Locals have been leaving handwritten notes, flowers and toys outside the gates of the school, as the community banded together to pay tribute to the “shining star".
An eight-year-old girl killed when a Land Rover crashed through a school fence in Wimbledon has been named by police.
Selena Lau died and 15 others, including a seven-month-old baby, were injured when the 4x4 ploughed into an end-of-year tea party in the garden of The Study Preparatory school on Thursday.
Her family described her as “an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone”.
The statement issued through the Metropolitan police added: “The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time.”
Community members called Selena a “shining star” following the crash.
Wimbledon primary school ‘profoundly shocked’ after pupil, 8, killed in crash
The Study Preparatory School said in a statement that it was “profoundly shocked” by what happened after a Land Rover has crashed into the school, killing an eight-year-old girl.
A statement on its website added: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time.
“It is still far too soon to fully understand what happened, but we are well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.
“Their welfare remains our top priority and we will be doing everything we can to support them, especially those who suffered injuries.”
Eight-year-old Selena Lau a ‘shining star’, says tribute
Dozens of floral tributes have since been placed at the school gates and pupils gathered to pay their respects to their classmate.
A woman wearing a blue sling around her arm visited the scene and left flowers in a box and a card.
She paused to look at the flowers and was consoled by a man she was with.
She left a note, which read: “Dear Selena, you will always be our shining star. We will miss you so much.”
The note included a picture of a star and had kisses on it.
Another tribute left at the scene said: “To the Study and parents. So sorry for this tragic loss to the school and the family. Forever in our thoughts.
Eight-year-old girl and woman in her 40s critical after school car crash
An eight-year-old girl and a woman in her 40s are in a critical condition in hospital after a car, whose driver has been bailed, crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a prep school on Thursday.
A second eight-year old girl, who has not been named, died of her injuries following the collision at the Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon, south-west London.
Several other people – including a seven-month-old girl – were also taken to hospital and their conditions have been assessed as not life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.
Eight-year-old girl and woman in her 40s critical after school car crash
Officers questioned a woman in her 40s, who has been bailed over the incident in Wimbledon which left an eight-year-old dead.
Baby injured in fatal Wimbledon school crash as two victims fight for life
A seven-month-old baby was among those injured in a horrific Wimbledon crash that saw a young girl killed after a Land Rover collided with a primary school.
Two other victims remain in critical condition in hospital, including an eight-year-old girl whose condition is life-threatening.
Witnesses at the scene were said to have heard “piercing screams” as the vehicle ploughed through a playground where a group of children had been enjoying an end-of-term party at The Study Preparatory School on Thursday.
Baby injured in fatal Wimbledon school crash as two victims fight for life
Sven-month-old infant was taken to hospital in the aftermath of the collision at The Study Preparatory School
Woman ‘fighting for her life’ not a school staff member
The police on Friday confirmed a woman in her 40s is currently in “life-threatening condition” after a Land Rover crashed into the building of an all-girls prep school in Wimbledon.
According to the Met’s latest statement, all of the injured adults were parents/carers of the children, and not staff members.
An eight-year-old girl is also fighting for her life, after tragedy struck The Study Preparatory school during an end-of-term tea party on Thursday morning.
The Met Police said a total of 35 vehicles were deployed to the scene of the crash, where emergency services treated 16 people. London Ambulance Service chief paramedic Dr John Martin said 12 of them were taken to hospital.