Britain’s Katie Boulter takes on defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the match of the day on Centre Court on Saturday.

Boulter is carrying Britian’s hopes in the singles after Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie and Liam Broady were all knocked out in the men’s draw on Tuesday.

Rybakina won her first grand slam title when the 24-year-old beat Ons Jabeur in last year’s WImbledon final and is now ranked third in the world as she looks to defend her crown.

I think it’s a super great opportunity for me,” Boutler said. “I’ve got nothing to lose. She’s clearly the defending champion for a reason.

“I’m going to have a swing and go for it. I’ve got a lot of tennis behind me. It’s time for me to test my skills against an incredible champion.” Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Katie Boulter vs Elena Rybakina?

The match is shecueld third on Centre Court, following world No 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs Nicolas Jarry and the battle between last year’s runner-up Ons Jabeur and former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu,

Play starts from 1:30pm on Centre Court which means Boutler’s match is unlikely to start until around 5pm on Saturday, although it could be slightly earlier or later.

What is today’s order of play?

CENTRE COURT - 13:30 START

1. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) [1] v Nicolas Jarry (CHI) [25]

2. Ons Jabeur (TUN) [6] v Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

3. Katie Boulter (GBR) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ) [3]

No.1 COURT - 13:00 START (8:00 ET)

1. Daniil Medvedev [3] v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

2. Anna Blinkova v Aryna Sabalenka [2]

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) [19] v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

No.2 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Natalija Stevanovic (SRB) v Petra Kvitova (CZE) [9]

Not Before: 1:00pm

2. Laslo Djere (SRB) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5]

3. Frances Tiafoe (USA) [10] v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) [21]

No.3 COURT - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [13] v Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

2. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [31] v Holger Rune (DEN) [6]

3. Anastasia Potapova [22] v Mirra Andreeva

COURT 12 - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Jiri Lehecka (CZE) v Tommy Paul (USA) [16]

2. Marta Kostyuk (UKR) v Madison Keys (USA) [25]

3. Liam Broady (GBR) / Jonny O’Mara (GBR) v Francisco Cabral (POR) / Rafael Matos (BRA)

4. Jamie Murray (GBR) / Taylor Townsend (USA) v Jan Zielinski (POL) / Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) [3]

5. Christopher Eubanks (USA) / J.J. Wolf (USA) v Sadio Doumbia (FRA) / Fabien Reboul (FRA)

COURT 18 - 11:00 START (6:00 ET)

1. Dalma Galfi (HUN) v Ekaterina Alexandrova [21]

2. Christopher Eubanks (USA) v Christopher O’Connell (AUS)

3. Victoria Azarenka / Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) [14] v Cristina Bucsa (ESP) / Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

4. Robert Galloway (USA) / Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Marcos Giron (USA) / Botic Van De Zandschulp (NED)

Not Before: 6:00pm

5. Nathaniel Lammons (USA) / Giuliana Olmos (MEX) v Joe Salisbury (GBR) / Heather Watson (GBR)

What is today’s TV schedule?

11:00-19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

13:45-18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00-21:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

13:00-21:00 - Live coverage of Court One - BBC iPlayer

11:00-21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button

21:00-22:00 - Today at Wimbledon - BBC Two