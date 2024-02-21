Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

While white wine and rosé will soon take centre stage come spring and summer, we’re still firmly in red wine season. Perfect for pairing with hearty and warming dishes as well as cheese boards, a bottle of red is a great companion for cosy nights spent on the sofa.

Should you be searching for a top-rated comforting bottle to enjoy on a cold evening, Perfect Cellar is, well, the perfect place. The online wine retailer offers exclusive fine wines and provides detailed information on each bottle, offering you the opportunity to discover more about your new favourite vino.

If you’re interested in learning more about wine, The Independent and Perfect Cellar are hosting a virtual wine tasting event on 27 February, which will help guide you to your perfect bottle.

In terms of a red to devour this weekend, though, Perfect Cellar is once again offering The Independent readers 25 per cent off a gorgeous bottle of wine for a limited time only. This week, it’s the galverno langhe rosso from Cagliero, which is said to be bold but dry, and a true delight to drink. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Cagliero galverno langhe rosso DOC 2020: Was £19.95, now £14.96, Perfectcellar.com

(Perfect Cellar)

Vintage: 2020

2020 Grapes: Blend of dolcetto and nebbiolo

Blend of dolcetto and nebbiolo Region: Piedmont, Italy

Piedmont, Italy ABV: 14.5%

This cosy and comforting bottle blends dolcetto and nebbiolo grapes, using the nebbiolo skins to give this wine a unique touch.

The Italian vino is said to be bursting with punchy bright red fruits making for a sweet and tasty flavour on the palette. This fruitiness comes from the dolcetto grapes, grown in the Barolo terrier, adding complexity to its structure. Bold but dry, it’s a perfect wine for enjoying alongside meaty warming dishes, such as ragu pasta or cottage pies.

Should you enjoy medium-bodied red wines, this bottle is sure to go down a treat – just make sure that you don’t miss the 25 per cent discount, which runs from Thursday (22 February) to Monday (26 February). The saving takes the price of this bottle down to just less than £15 – we’ll raise a glass to that.

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn a commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

