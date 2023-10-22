✕ Close Britney Spears says 'people need to know the truth' in new promo for The Woman In Me book

Britney Spears’s forthcoming memoir is already sending shockwaves through the entertainment world, days before its official release date.

Titled The Woman in Me, Spears’s autobiography is scheduled for release on Tuesday (24 October), however, images on social media revealed that the book leaked days early in Mexico.

It is published by Simon and Schuster in the UK.

But between the highly anticipated book being serialised by People and reports that The Woman in Me has been accidentally put on sale in Mexico this week, many revelations have already begun spilling out.

Among the biggest headlines to come out of the book so far are claims that Spears had an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake.

She also detailed the aftermath of their split, from the fallout from Timberlake’s hit song “Cry Me a River” to her fling with Irish actor Colin Farrell.

One subject that reportedly won’t feature in The Woman in Me, however, is Spears’s recent divorce from ex husband Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage.

According to reports, Spears gave her final sign-off to Simon and Schuster mere weeks before it was announced that Asghari had filed for divorce, meaning she has “no right to demand any further changes”.