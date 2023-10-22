Britney Spears live: Singer’s memoir ‘leaks early’ in Mexico amid shock revelations
‘The Woman in Me’ hits shelves next week
Britney Spears’s forthcoming memoir is already sending shockwaves through the entertainment world, days before its official release date.
Titled The Woman in Me, Spears’s autobiography is scheduled for release on Tuesday (24 October), however, images on social media revealed that the book leaked days early in Mexico.
It is published by Simon and Schuster in the UK.
But between the highly anticipated book being serialised by People and reports that The Woman in Me has been accidentally put on sale in Mexico this week, many revelations have already begun spilling out.
Among the biggest headlines to come out of the book so far are claims that Spears had an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake.
She also detailed the aftermath of their split, from the fallout from Timberlake’s hit song “Cry Me a River” to her fling with Irish actor Colin Farrell.
One subject that reportedly won’t feature in The Woman in Me, however, is Spears’s recent divorce from ex husband Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage.
According to reports, Spears gave her final sign-off to Simon and Schuster mere weeks before it was announced that Asghari had filed for divorce, meaning she has “no right to demand any further changes”.
Britney’s memoir 'leaks early’
According to reports, Mexican fans of Britney Spears were surprised to find the singer’s memoir on shelves days early.
Images and videos shared on social media showed people flicking through pages of the book, which is titled The Woman in Me – in Spanish, this translates as La Mujer Que Soy.
Shortly after, Spears’s instagram page was deactivated, but it has since bee reactivated. There has been no official comment on the leak.
Britney Spears memoir ‘accidentally leaked in Mexico’
Spears’s forthcoming memoir is scheduled for release on 24 October
Britney Spears will not read her own audiobook after ‘heart-wrenching’ time ‘reliving’ experiences
Michelle Williams will narrate the audio version of Britney Spears’s highly anticipated memoir, after the singer admitted she’d found it too painful to “relive” her experiences once more.
The “Toxic” singer is soon to release her first memoir, titled The Woman In Me. But while fans had hoped for an audiobook narrated by Spears herself, the 41-year-old has now shared that she will not be the one to read the book.
Britney Spears will not read her own audiobook after ‘heart-wrenching’ experiences
Spears will read the book’s introduction before actor Michelle Williams takes over
Britney Spears recounts Colin Farrell fling after Justin Timberlake slept with ‘six or seven girls’
The “Oops!...I Did It Again” pop star has compared her two-week fling with Colin Farell to a “street fight” in the whirlwind aftermath of her difficult break up with Justin Timberlake.
Britney Spears recounts Colin Farrell fling after Justin Timberlake breakup
Spears was introduced to Farrell by a ‘club promoter friend’, the US pop star writes in her new memoir
All of Britney Spears’ tattoos and their meanings
Britney Spears is an iconic pop star and soon-to-be author with the release of her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. But what many people may not know about the legendary singer is that she also has several meaningful tattoos.
Over the years, the “Toxic” singer has gotten ink to symbolise pivotal moments in her life. Her most recent tattoo, a large snake tattoo on her lower back, came just weeks after announcing her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari.
The “Gimme More” songstress has often put her tattoos on display, whether it’s on Instagram or walking the red carpet. Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, is sure to dive into many details of the singer’s life, including her 13-year-long battle to end her conservatorship.
In true Spears fashion, many of her tattoos are also symbols of freedom, faith, and hope.
Ink me baby one more time: All of Britney Spears’ tattoos and their meanings
Pop star sensation has gotten many tattoos with important meanings over the years
Britney Spears recalls father ‘repeatedly told me I looked fat’ during conservatorship
Spears wrote that her father Jamie Spears “body-shamed” her throughout her conservatorship.
In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, the “Toxic” singer spoke candidly about the treatment she endured while under a 13-year conservatorship that began in 2008. She claimed that as she lost what little autonomy she had over her body and work, her creative spark was snuffed out.
Britney Spears recalls father ‘repeatedly told me I looked fat’
‘Feeling like you’re never good enough is a soul-crushing state of being for a child,’ pop star says
Britney Spears says she learnt about #FreeBritney movement while ‘locked up’ in rehab
Spears recalled first learning about the #FreeBritney movement from a nurse while she was “locked up” at a Beverly Hills rehab centre.
Following a series of mental health breakdowns, the pop star was placed under a court-mandated conservatorship controlled by her father, Jaimie Spears, who was given legal power over her personal affairs and finances.
During that period, which lasted from 2008 to 2021, superfans of the “Toxic” singer banded together to bring awareness to the conservatorship after they became concerned for her safety and well-being.
In 2018, Spears tried to fight against the conservatorship; however, she was forced to undergo further mental health evaluations and another rehab stay, she wrote in her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.
Britney Spears says she learnt about #FreeBritney movement while ‘locked up’ in rehab
Supporters of movement called for pop star to be released from her court-mandated conservatorship
What is Britney Spears’ net worth?
Legendary pop star Britney Spears is diving into a new career as a published author with the launch of her memoir, The Woman in Me. Her book, set to be published on 24 October, will not only examine her success as a music icon, but will also cover her high-profile battle to officially end her conservatorship, which was controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.
Over the years, Spears’ pivotal moments in her life, from personal to professional milestones, have continued to make headlines. After 13 years, the “Toxic” singer’s controversial conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, with a California judge giving her back all of her legal rights, which had been controlled by two conservators overseeing her personal and business life.
Throughout her time in the spotlight, the musician has also gone on to obtain wealth through financial accounts and real estate. Here’s everything we know about Spears’ net worth, real estate, divorces, and conservatorship.
What is Britney Spears’ net worth?
Pop icon’s new memoir will be ‘a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope’
From Justin Timberlake to Sam Asghari: A timeline of Britney Spears’ relationships
In her forthcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears is expected to reflect on some of the most pivotal moments in her life, including her relationships.
Over the years, the pop star’s love life has continued to make headlines. Most recently, her ex-husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce after only 14 months of marriage. Spears is also the mother of two children – Sean, 18, and Jayden, 17 – whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
Throughout her time in the spotlight, specifically during the Nineties and 2000s, Spears has been in some heavily publicised romances.
From Justin Timberlake to her now ex-husband Sam Asghari, here’s everything we know about Britney Spears’ relationships and rumoured romances.
Pop star’s memoir is set for release on 24 October
Sam Asghari speaks out on Britney Speaks memoir
Spears’s ex-husband has revealed that he’s already read Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir The Woman in Me.
With the singer’s memoir set to be released on 24 October, Asghari said he has obtained an early copy and already read it.
In an interview with TMZ, he explained that he wasn’t worried about anything written in the book that could paint him in a negative light. “I already read it and I’m very proud of her,” he told the outlet.
“She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard,” Asghari continued. “I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one [to write].”
The actor said that when the book does come out, he’ll be the first one in line to buy a copy of the memoir.
Spears and Asghari announced their divorce in August 2023
