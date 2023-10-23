Britney Spears live: Singer’s memoir ‘leaks early’ in Mexico amid shock revelations
‘The Woman in Me’ hits shelves next week
Britney Spears’s forthcoming memoir is already sending shockwaves through the entertainment world, days before its official release date.
Titled The Woman in Me, Spears’s autobiography is scheduled for release on Tuesday (24 October), however, images on social media seem to reveal the book has been accidentally put on sale in Mexico.
It is published by Simon and Schuster in the UK.
Among the biggest headlines to come out of the book so far are claims that Spears had an abortion while she was dating Justin Timberlake.
She also detailed the aftermath of their split, from the fallout from Timberlake’s hit song “Cry Me a River” to her fling with Irish actor Colin Farrell.
One subject that reportedly won’t feature in The Woman in Me, however, is Spears’s recent divorce from ex husband Sam Asghari after 14 months of marriage.
According to reports, Spears gave her final sign-off to Simon and Schuster mere weeks before it was announced that Asghari had filed for divorce, meaning she has “no right to demand any further changes”.
Spears has issued a response to critics of her new memoir, The Woman in Me.
Set to be released on 24 October, the pop icon’s book will reportedly cover everything from her controversial relationships to her 13-year conservatorship controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. As excerpts of the book have been released by multiple outlets, the internet has been sent into a frenzy over the released content.
In the memoir, Spears, 41, opens up about getting an abortion while she was in a relationship with Justin Timberlake from 1998 to 2002. She speaks candidly about her fallout with the NSYNC heartthrob, who she claims broke up with her over text, and her relationship with Irish actor Colin Farrell.
Following the online frenzy, the “Baby One More Time” singer took to her Instagram to clarify her intention with the memoir.
Read more:
‘Hopefully I can enlighten people who feel particularly alone in most cases or hurt or misunderstood,’ Spears says
Britney Spears has explained why she shares naked photos on her Instagram in her new memoir.
In an extract from the forthcoming book The Woman in Me seen by The New York Times, the singer acknowledged that many of her followers might find her posts confusing, but revealed that she gets “joy” from “posing the way I feel sexy”.
“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” Spears writes in her autobiography.
“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”
Read more.
Britney Spears reveals why she poses naked on her Instagram
In her memoir ‘The Woman in Me’, the singer reveals that she gets “joy” from “posing the way I feel sexy”
Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake broke up with her via text
Britney Spears has continued to open up about her former relationship with Justin Timberlake, this time explaining that the former NSYNC member broke up with her over a text message.
In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, obtained by the New York Times, Spears wrote about how the breakup affected her after their three-year relationship.
According to the memoir, the 2002 breakup left her “devastated” and she had even considered leaving the music industry entirely during that time. Spears wrote about how the separation didn’t even seem to phase Timberlake. “I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood,” she wrote, according to the NYTimes.
Read more:
‘Devastated’: Justin Timberlake broke up with Britney Spears via text
Spears’ memoir is set to be released on 24 October
Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir The Women in Me was accidentally put on sale in Mexico ahead of its official release next week, according to fan reports.
Videos shared on TikTok and X/Twitter purport to show copies of the book available at a trade fair in Mexico City, on Wednesday (18 October) – nearly one week before its scheduled release on 24 October.
Fans of the singer are now urging those who managed to purchase a copy of The Woman In Me to “respect Britney’s work” and refrain from leaking it online.
Read more:
Britney Spears says she was seen as a ‘harlot’ after Justin Timberlake’s ‘Cry Me a River’
Spears has also opened up in the book about Timberlake releasing the music video for “Cry Me a River” after their split, and how she was subsequently demonised.
Britney Spears says ‘Cry Me a River’ media attention portrayed her as a ‘harlot’
‘A woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain,’ Spears said of Timberlake’s 2002 music video for the track
Britney Spears opens up about her conservatorship
One topic sure to feature heavily in The Woman in Me is Spears’s conservatorship, the legal guardianship she was placed under for 13 years and released from in 2021.
In an extract already shared with People, the musician described how the conservatorship “stripped me of my womanhood”, turning her into a “sort of child-robot”.
Britney Spears breaks silence on 13-year conservatorship
Former pop star will ‘share her story at last’ in her forthcoming memoir ‘The Woman in Me’
Britney’s memoir 'leaks early’
According to reports, Mexican fans of Britney Spears were surprised to find the singer’s memoir on shelves days early.
Images and videos shared on social media showed people flicking through pages of the book, which is titled The Woman in Me – in Spanish, this translates as La Mujer Que Soy.
Shortly after, Spears’s instagram page was deactivated, but it has since bee reactivated. There has been no official comment on the leak.
Read more
Britney Spears will not read her own audiobook after ‘heart-wrenching’ time ‘reliving’ experiences
Michelle Williams will narrate the audio version of Britney Spears’s highly anticipated memoir, after the singer admitted she’d found it too painful to “relive” her experiences once more.
The “Toxic” singer is soon to release her first memoir, titled The Woman In Me. But while fans had hoped for an audiobook narrated by Spears herself, the 41-year-old has now shared that she will not be the one to read the book.
Read more:
Britney Spears will not read her own audiobook after ‘heart-wrenching’ experiences
Spears will read the book’s introduction before actor Michelle Williams takes over
Britney Spears recounts Colin Farrell fling after Justin Timberlake slept with ‘six or seven girls’
The “Oops!...I Did It Again” pop star has compared her two-week fling with Colin Farell to a “street fight” in the whirlwind aftermath of her difficult break up with Justin Timberlake.
Read more:
Britney Spears recounts Colin Farrell fling after Justin Timberlake breakup
Spears was introduced to Farrell by a ‘club promoter friend’, the US pop star writes in her new memoir
All of Britney Spears’ tattoos and their meanings
Britney Spears is an iconic pop star and soon-to-be author with the release of her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. But what many people may not know about the legendary singer is that she also has several meaningful tattoos.
Over the years, the “Toxic” singer has gotten ink to symbolise pivotal moments in her life. Her most recent tattoo, a large snake tattoo on her lower back, came just weeks after announcing her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari.
The “Gimme More” songstress has often put her tattoos on display, whether it’s on Instagram or walking the red carpet. Spears’ upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, is sure to dive into many details of the singer’s life, including her 13-year-long battle to end her conservatorship.
In true Spears fashion, many of her tattoos are also symbols of freedom, faith, and hope.
Read more for a closer look at all of her tattoos and their meanings:
Ink me baby one more time: All of Britney Spears’ tattoos and their meanings
Pop star sensation has gotten many tattoos with important meanings over the years
