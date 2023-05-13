✕ Close Hannah Waddingham learns Ukrainian on Eurovision

The Eurovision Song Contest is finally upon us, with the UK placing its hopes on 25-year-old pop singer Mae Muller and her track “I Wrote a Song”.

This year’s competition is taking place in Liverpool, marking the first time the UK has hosted a final in 25 years. It was decided that the UK would host after 2022’s winning country Ukraine said it would be unable to host, due to the ongoing invasion by Russia.

The 20 selected final acts, including Sweden, will join Eurovision’s Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Ukraine, all of whom automatically progress to the final.

You can see all the acts who made it through to tonight’s final, along with the running order, here.

The final will be broadcast on BBC One from 8pm and be presented by Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina.

As well as co-hosting, Norton will also be providing his classic commentary for the show alongside The Great British Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc.

Muller might not quite reach the same heights as Sam Ryder, who finished in second place for the UK last year, but the bookies still pin her among the frontrunners. You can read the latest odds here.