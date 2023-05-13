Jump to content

updated

Eurovision 2023 – live: Mae Muller to represent UK in Liverpool final as mystery guest teased

Liverpool hosts the grand final tonight, with Graham Norton and Hannah Waddingham presenting

Roisin O'Connor,Annabel Nugent
Saturday 13 May 2023 18:01
Comments
Hannah Waddingham learns Ukrainian on Eurovision

The Eurovision Song Contest is finally upon us, with the UK placing its hopes on 25-year-old pop singer Mae Muller and her track “I Wrote a Song”.

This year’s competition is taking place in Liverpool, marking the first time the UK has hosted a final in 25 years. It was decided that the UK would host after 2022’s winning country Ukraine said it would be unable to host, due to the ongoing invasion by Russia.

The 20 selected final acts, including Sweden, will join Eurovision’s Big Five (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom) and Ukraine, all of whom automatically progress to the final.

You can see all the acts who made it through to tonight’s final, along with the running order, here.

The final will be broadcast on BBC One from 8pm and be presented by Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon and Julia Sanina.

As well as co-hosting, Norton will also be providing his classic commentary for the show alongside The Great British Bake Off star Mel Giedroyc.

Muller might not quite reach the same heights as Sam Ryder, who finished in second place for the UK last year, but the bookies still pin her among the frontrunners. You can read the latest odds here.

Recommended

1683988226

ICYMI

Here’s the running order for tonight, with Austria up first and the UK tasked with closing the competition...

1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

2. Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração

3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun

4. Poland | Blanka - Solo

5. Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment

7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea

9. Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo

10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

12. Estonia | Alika - Bridges

13. Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

14. Czechia | Vesna - My Sister’s Crown

15. Australia | Voyager - Promise

16. Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You

17. Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover

18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

19. Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel

20. Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings

21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter

22. Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay

23. Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn

24. Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem

25. Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

26. United Kingdom | Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 15:30
1683997310

Liverpool fan village opens ahead of Eurovision

Liverpool’s fan village has thrown open its gates ahead of the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ticket-holders gathered for hours in the beating sun ahead of the Eurovision Village on the historic Pier Head opening to the public on Saturday.

There were cheers from fans dressed as Ukrainian acts Verka Serduchka and Kalush Orchestra and families in Union flag outfits as the stewards removed the barriers.

Some ran straight to the front of the stage to claim a prime spot for the performances from acts including Claire Richards from Steps and Katrina Leskanich of Katrina And The Waves, ahead of the screening of the grand final from 8pm on the big screens.

Sean, 28, from Liverpool, came wearing a T-shirt featuring Finnish entry Kaarija, the eccentric rapper whose hyperpop hit Cha Cha Cha is among the favourites to win.

He told the PA news agency: “As you can see, I think you know who we are supporting today. Obviously the favourite is Finland. I do think he has got a chance.”

Speaking about UK entry Mae Muller, who is performing last, Sean added: “I enjoy the entry. I think there have been some issues with the vocals.

“But I think it is a good closer. It will be a nice way to round off the show.”

Mark, 29, also from Liverpool, wore a luminescent green outfit reminiscent of Kaarija’s own bolero-style jacket.

He added of Muller’s song: “It is very typically pop, it is not typical Eurovision style which I quite like. I think it will do quite well.”

Speaking about Liverpool’s showcasing of Ukrainian culture, Mark added: “I think it is amazing. If you go around you can see Ukraine everywhere, whether it is the signs or flags, it is just Ukrainian.

“It is even the case that they have brought a Ukrainian host in to help with Liverpool. I hope we have done Ukraine proud.”

Nicki, 30, from Darlington, came to the fan zone dressed as Serduchka with the Ukrainian flag painted on her cheeks, and told PA she usually watched the grand final as part of a viewing party but had been “wanting to do this for years”.

She said she was supporting Loreen from Sweden, another favourite to win, but also backed Muller.

However, Nicki added: “I think it’s hard to compete with last year’s act. We kind of hit our peak last year. It is just unfortunate we missed out on winning but obviously everyone wanted Ukraine to do well. So hopefully she will be on the left side of the board.”

She said Liverpool’s showcasing of Ukrainian culture around the city was “fantastic” and showed “we are united”.

The grand final on Saturday night will see Muller finally take to the stage, after it emerged Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky had been barred from addressing the event.

After months of preparation, the 25-year-old singer from north London will finally perform her track, I Wrote A Song, for the international voting public.

She is hoping to continue the success of last year’s UK entry Sam Ryder, who finished second behind Kalush Orchestra.

Twenty-six acts will perform at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool to an expected global audience of 160 million viewers, according to the BBC, after the UK agreed to host the contest on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

Reporting by Press Association

Alex Green13 May 2023 18:01
1683996710

Meet Loreen, Sweden’s 2023 hopeful and a Eurovision legend

Ask any Eurovision fan about the most iconic past contestants and Loreen will likely be up there.

The returning Swedish champ is competing in tonight’s final with her track “Tattoo”, a quintissential Scandipop banger complete with euphoric chorus and pulsating synth beats.

Read about Loreen in her own words in this fab Q&A with my colleague Isobel Lewis.

Loreen: Meet Sweden’s returning Eurovision champion hoping to score a second victory

Sweden’s entrant has already taken home the Eurovision trophy once. Could a second win be on the cards?

Roisin O'Connor13 May 2023 17:51
1683996110

Who are Vesna, the all-female folk group from Czechia representing ‘underdogs’?

As Eurovision kicks off in Liverpool, we chat with viral sensation Alessandra about representing Norway

Who is Eurovision favourite Alessandra? Norway’s TikTok star adored by Ellie Goulding

As Eurovision kicks off in Liverpool, we chat with viral sensation Alessandra about representing Norway

Roisin O'Connor13 May 2023 17:41
1683994910

Who is the mystery guest going to be in the Eurovision final?

So they’ve been teasing a mystery guest, as if we needed any additional reason to feel excited about the Eurovision Song Contest. Who do you think it’ll be?

Tonight’s show will represent the culture of host city Liverpool along with last year’s winner, Ukraine, who were unable to host the event because of the ongoing invasion by Russia.

We know that we’ll be treated to a performance by 2022 champions Kalush Orchestra, who will kick off the show at 8pm BST, and also see live renditions of songs by Ukraine’s 2016 winner Jamala, and UK’s 2022 runner-up and all-round lovely chap Sam Ryder.

Given the significance of this year’s event taking place in the UK, for the first time since 1998, my bets are on a major British pop star.

Roisin O'Connor13 May 2023 17:21
1683993710

Lovely words from Eurovision legend Rylan

Roisin O'Connor13 May 2023 17:01
1683992510

Mae Muller: ‘Eurovision 2023 is the year of the pop girlies!’

Following Sam Ryder’s Eurovision success last year, Mae Muller is the artist hoping to continue the UK’s high-scoring streak in Liverpool. She talks to Isobel Lewis about novelty acts, criticising the Tories and why the wacky song contest is finally being taken seriously

Mae Muller: ‘Eurovision 2023 is the year of the pop girlies!’

Mae Muller: Who is singing for England in Eurovision 2023?

Roisin O'Connor13 May 2023 16:41
1683991310

Hello, bonjour, ciao, hola and all the rest! I hope you’ve been enjoying The Independent’s Eurovision coverage so far... we are VERY excited for tonight’s contest in Liverpool. And yes, we’re obviously a little biased in favour of the UK’s very own Mae Muller, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be ignoring the 25 other countries taking part in the competition.

Stay with us for all the latest updates, before the main event kicks off at 8pm live and on the BBC.

Roisin O'Connor13 May 2023 16:21
1683990616

How to watch the grand final

Start time, end time, what channel... we’ve got all the information for the glitziest night in music television below!

Eurovision 2023: How to watch the grand final

What time does Eurovision final start tonight?

Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 16:10
1683989416

The best 10 winning performances

As with anything, not all Eurovision winners are created equal. Here are our top 10 best winning performances...

The 10 greatest winning Eurovision performances

In its 67 years, few Eurovision entrants have achieved both a great song and a great live performance. Olivia Emily ranks the best of the best

Annabel Nugent13 May 2023 15:50

