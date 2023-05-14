Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The dust has settled after an incredible Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The grand final – which took place on Saturday night (13 May) in Liverpool – was certainly not short of memorable moments, which included a wacky and wonderful performance from Finland as well as a royal cameo from Kate Middleton.

Loreen proved the bookies’ right and emerged the evening’s winner, securing a Swedish victory for the second time. She previously won the contest in 2012 with her hit song “Euphoria”.

Follow our live blog for all the latest updates on Eurovision 2023

It was a less successful year for the UK, with Mae Muller’s performance of “I Wrote A Song” clinching only 24 points in the public and jury votes. The singer-songwriter has since shared a statement responding to the disappointing results.

Loreen and Muller were two of 26 acts to perform on the night with the hopes of achieving Eurovision glory.

The line-up consisted of the 20 countries who qualified in the semi-finals, Ukraine (last year’s winners) and the so-called Big Five (France, Italy, Spain, Germany and the UK).

The Big Five automatically qualify due to their financial contributions to the annual event.

Greece, Denmark, San Marino, Georgia, and Iceland are among the countries who did not make it through to the grand final.

(PA)

The running order for Saturday’s grand final was:

1. Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

2. Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração

3. Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun

4. Poland | Blanka - Solo

5. Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

6. France: La Zarra - Évidemment

7. Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

8. Spain: Blanca Paloma - Eaea

9. Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo

10. Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

11. Italy: Marco Mengoni - Due Vite

12. Estonia | Alika - Bridges

13. Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

14. Czechia | Vesna - My Sister’s Crown

15. Australia | Voyager - Promise

16. Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You

17. Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover

18. Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

19. Ukraine: TVORCHI - Heart of Steel

20. Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings

21. Germany: Lord of the Lost - Blood & Glitter

22. Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay

23. Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn

24. Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem

25. Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

26. United Kingdom: Mae Muller - I Wrote A Song

(PA)

Saturday’s broadcast (13 May) was led by the trio of hosts: Britain’s Got Talent star Alesha Dixon, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, and Hannah Waddingham.

After having previously wowed fans with her “unreal” vocals, Waddingham once again impressed viewers as she showed off her fluent French.

As ever, the Eurovision contestants showed off some show-stopping looks, with latex and glitter in abundance. You can find a compilation of our favourites here.