Bafta nominations 2024 – live: Film world awaits awards announcement

✕ Close Oppenheimer trailer

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Bafta nominations for 2024 are set to be announced in London.

On Thursday (18 January), the nominated films, actors, directors and writers will be revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference at 12pm.

This year’s Baftas, which are taking place in the UK’s capital city on 18 February, will be presented by actor David Tennant, in his first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.

The only category to have been announced so far is for the Rising Star award, nominees for which include Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi as well as The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, whose film credits include Theatre Camp and Bottoms.

Films expected to be in contention include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster rivalBarbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Emma Stone.

One film that won’t be named in several categories in May December, the Todd Haynes-directed drama starring Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton. All three actors are expected to be in the Oscars race when nominations are revealed on 23 January but, upon the release of the Baftas longlist, many were shocked to discover the trio were nowhere to be seen.

Follow along with all the live updates, about this year’s Baftas nominations below