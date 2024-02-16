✕ Close Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch | Binge Watch

The Baftas 2024 are almost here, with the biggest film stars in the world set to attend.

In the next few days, Hollywood actors, including Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will make their way to London for the ceremony, which is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (18 February).

The winners will be named exactly one month after the nominated films, actors, directors and writers were revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference.

This year’s Baftas , which are airing on BBC One, will be presented by actor David Tennant. This will mark the Scottish actor’s first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.

Films in contention at this year’s ceremony include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Stone.

Find all of the Bafta 2024 updates below