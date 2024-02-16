Baftas 2024 – live: Hollywood stars descend upon London as awards ceremony approaches
All the updates from the high-profile event honouring the best films, actors and directors of the past year
The Baftas 2024 are almost here, with the biggest film stars in the world set to attend.
In the next few days, Hollywood actors, including Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, will make their way to London for the ceremony, which is taking place at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday (18 February).
The winners will be named exactly one month after the nominated films, actors, directors and writers were revealed by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference.
This year’s Baftas , which are airing on BBC One, will be presented by actor David Tennant. This will mark the Scottish actor’s first TV appearance since returning for a series of Doctor Who specials in 2023.
Films in contention at this year’s ceremony include Oppenheimer, which swept the board at both the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this month, as well as its blockbuster Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, starring Stone.
Find all of the Bafta 2024 updates below
Who is nominated at the 2024 Baftas?
This year’s Bafta nominations were announced on 18 January by former EE Rising Star nominees Naomi Ackie and Kingsley Ben-Adir during a live press conference.
Leading this year’s pack are Oppenheimer and Poor Things – but you can find the full list of everything in contention below.
The full list of Bafta 2024 nominations
All the films, actors and directors in contention for trophies have been revealed
Hello! Welcome to our Baftas 2024 live blog, which will provide you movie lovers with all the updates you need ahead of this year’s ceremony.
