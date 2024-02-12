Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Over the years, the Super Bowl has become an entertainment event that goes beyond an American Football game, as brands attempted to gain customers during what could also be called the Advertising Super Bowl.

With more than 100 million people usually tuning into the annual event, and Sunday night’s (11 February) broadcast expected to break new records, the Super Bowl means big business for brands and movie studios looking to attract new customers and viewers.

This year, the football game was played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22.

Here are all the movies and TV shows teased at the Super Bowl this year:

A Quiet Place: Day One

(Paramount Pictures )

The first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One released a couple days ago (10 February) but Paramount showed a shortened version for Super Bowl 2024.

The prequel to the movie series will go back to the beginning of the alien invasion, following a new set of characters in New York, and will star Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and Alex Wolff.

John Krasinski's A Quiet Place 3 is still set for 2024.

Kung Fu Panda 4

(Universal Pictures )

Kung Fu Panda 4 will be released in UK cinemas on 29 March, eight years after the last movie in the franchise.

The movie will see Jack Black’s animated panda, Po, up against a new villain, The Chameleon, voiced by Viola Davis.

The cast will also include big names such as James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ke Huy Quan.

Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool 3 trailer: Wade Wilson declares himself 'Marvel Jesus' as Wolverine teased

Deadpool 3, officially titled Deadpool & Wolverine, will see the fourth-wall breaking anti-hero join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman has been confirmed as Wolverine, in a new on-screen partnership between Ryan Reynolds and Jackman’s characters.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The movie is set for release in July this year.

First look at Ariana Grande in Wicked teaser trailer

Ariana Grande stars as Glinda in John M Chu's Wicked – a two-part movie series based on the hit musical.

The adaptation of the award-winning show will see Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The movie is set for release in November 2024.

Despicable Me 4

(Illumination )

The full trailer of Despicable Me 4 was released a few weeks ago, but the Minions made an appearance at the Super Bowl and have got their hands on AI.

The teaser sees the Minions poke fun at Gru performer Steve Carell and Will Ferrell, who voices Gru’s enemy, Maxime Le Mal, in the movie.

The movie will hit UK cinemas on 12 July.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

(20th Century Studios)

It has been seven years since the last release of a Planet of the Apes movie, with the new Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes taking place in a timeline 300 years later.

The movie will see a new young ape go on a journey alongside a young human named Nova to determine the future for apes and humans.

The movie is set for release on 24 May.

Twisters

(Universal Pictures )

Daisy Edgar-Jones stars in this update to the 1996 film Twister, which centred on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system.

The movie also features Glen Powell as a cowboy tornado chaser.

The movie will hit UK cinemas on19 July.

The Fall Guy

Fall Guy Trailer

Two of the biggest movie stars of 2023, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, feature in action-packed comedy The Fall Guy.

Gosling is set to star as a former stuntman enlisted to find the missing actor of the movie directed by his ex (Blunt).

The movie is set to be released on 2 May.

IF (Imaginary Friends)

(Paramount Pictures )

The Office’s John Krasinski directs and stars in this live-action animated comedy with a star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw and Cailey Fleming.

The movie will also see Steve Carell, Matt Damon, and Emily Blunt voice the “imaginary friends” who have been left behind by their grown-up friends.

This comedy will arrive in cinemas in May.

Monkey Man

(Universal Pictures )

Dev Patel stars and makes his directorial debut in Monkey Man, which follows an anonymous young man who seeks vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother.

The action thriller will also star Sharlto Copley and Pitobash, with Jordan Peele attached as producer.

Monkey Man is set for release in March.

Knuckles

(Paramount Pictures )

Idris Elba voices Knuckles for a spinoff Paramount+ series, set after the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Adam Pally and Cary Elwes voice characters alongside Elba, with Ben Schwartz back as Sonic.

The six-episode miniseries will premiere on 26 April.